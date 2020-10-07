Donald Trump Jr. hoping to reschedule event in The Villages

Donald Trump Jr. is hoping to reschedule an event which had been set for Friday in The Villages.

The president’s eldest son had been scheduled to sign copies of his brand new book, “Liberal Privilege,”at Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing.

“We are looking to reschedule it as soon as possible. Donald Trump Jr. has always had a fantastic time when visiting The Villages, and he looks forward to being back,” said Trump’s spokesman Sergio Gor.

The event “was almost sold out,” Gor said.

He said that those who had already purchased books and tickets should reach out to Barnes & Noble.

“They will refund everyone and people can purchase tickets again once new date is confirmed,” Gor said.

Trump Jr. wowed a crowd in The Villages this past November, when he made an appearance here with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.