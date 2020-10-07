Doris May Samuels, 83, of The Villages in Florida passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Franciscan Hospital East in Lafayette.

Doris was born on April 2, 1937 in Logansport and is the daughter to the late William A. and Ruth E. (Peter) Willing. On September 28, 1955 in Logansport, she married Harry E. Samuels who preceded her in death in 2003.

Survivors include two sons, Dale (Cathy) Samuels of Logansport; Dana Samuels of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Helen Boswell of Georgia; seven grandchildren, Megan Samuels, Katelyn (Tyler) Stetzel, Cameron Samuels, Taylor Samuels, Riley Schaff, Erin Samuels, Madison Samuels; several nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan E. Schaff; six brothers, and one sister.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday.