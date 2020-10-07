Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.

Carolyn Elisabeth Cabrales, 52, became enraged Tuesday morning when she discovered a broken bird feeder cleaner, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She began yelling at her elderly father at their home in the Tanglewood Villas. He responded by telling her she could not yell at him.

Cabrales grabbed a prescription medication bottle, poured a handful of Gabapentin, an anticonvulsant and nerve pain medication. She put the pills into her mouth.

Her father tried to wrestle the pill bottle away from his daughter who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds. She squeezed her fingers into his arm until he lost control of the pill bottle.

Her father attempted to dial 911, but Cabrales ripped a cell phone out of his hand. He then called 911 on a landline.

Deputies arrived on the scene shortly before noon and found that the father had suffered “numerous bruises and scratches.”

Cabrales was arrested on charges of battery on a person over the age of 65 and depriving use of 911. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

Cabrales’ parents bought the villa in 2006. Her mother died in 2011.