Wednesday, October 7, 2020
87.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

Meta Minton

Carolyn Elisabeth Cabrales

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.

Carolyn Elisabeth Cabrales, 52, became enraged Tuesday morning when she discovered a broken bird feeder cleaner, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She began yelling at her elderly father at their home in the Tanglewood Villas. He responded by telling her she could not yell at him.

Cabrales grabbed a prescription medication bottle, poured a handful of Gabapentin, an anticonvulsant and nerve pain medication. She put the pills into her mouth.

Her father tried to wrestle the pill bottle away from his daughter who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds. She squeezed her fingers into his arm until he lost control of the pill bottle.

Her father attempted to dial 911, but Cabrales ripped a cell phone out of his hand. He then called 911 on a landline.

Deputies arrived on the scene shortly before noon and found that the father had suffered “numerous bruises and scratches.”

Cabrales was arrested on charges of battery on a person over the age of 65 and depriving use of 911.  She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

Cabrales’ parents bought the villa in 2006. Her mother died in 2011.

Related Articles

News

Donald Trump Jr. hoping to reschedule event in The Villages

Donald Trump Jr. is hoping to reschedule an event which had been set for Friday in The Villages. Refunds are being offered to those who already bought books and tickets.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters tackle three commercial structure fires in one day

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department had quite a busy day Monday while responding to three commercial structure fires in a 24-hour period.
Read more
News

One injured when ultralight aircraft crashes in field off County Road 466

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department scrambled to a plane crash late Tuesday afternoon.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for ex-convict who lives just outside The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who lives just outside The Villages and is wanted on multiple charges.
Read more
News

Officials signal readiness to back down on unpopular golf course changes

The Villages District Office has signaled a willingness to back down on previously announced rule changes that would have loosened measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 on golf courses in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Villager injured in roundabout crash driving golf cart without seat belts

A Villager who suffered a head injury Tuesday afternoon in a crash in a roundabout had been driving a golf cart without seat belts. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more
News

Vice President coming to The Villages despite COVID-19 spread

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to The Villages despite the spread of COVID-19 in The White House.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Donald Trump Jr. hoping to reschedule event in The Villages

Donald Trump Jr. is hoping to reschedule an event which had been set for Friday in The Villages. Refunds are being offered to those who already bought books and tickets.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters tackle three commercial structure fires in one day

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department had quite a busy day Monday while responding to three commercial structure fires in a 24-hour period.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Black Vulture Feeding Its Fledgling

This adult black vulture was feeding its fledging in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Double Rainbow Over Havana Country Club In The Villages

Check out this double rainbow over the third tee at the Havana Country Club. Thanks to Dale and Betsy Nelson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Hiding Out At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was hiding out in the water at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident contends that removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses in The Villages is a dangerous move.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Congressman’s office helps widow recover more than $200,000

Congressman Daniel Webster's office helped a widow recover more than $200,000 in benefits. He offers details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
News

Donald Trump Jr. hoping to reschedule event in The Villages

Donald Trump Jr. is hoping to reschedule an event which had been set for Friday in The Villages. Refunds are being offered to those who already bought books and tickets.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters tackle three commercial structure fires in one day

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department had quite a busy day Monday while responding to three commercial structure fires in a 24-hour period.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident contends that removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses in The Villages is a dangerous move.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Canaries in the coal mine

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident worries that Villagers at the square are like the canaries in a coal mine. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Decisions about squares and golf put Villagers in danger

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that decisions about the town squares and golf will put Villagers in danger.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for ex-convict who lives just outside The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who lives just outside The Villages and is wanted on multiple charges.
Read more
Crime

Four people arrested after brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake

Four people were arrested after a brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,409FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,656FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
87.6 ° F
89.6 °
86 °
62 %
2.9mph
75 %
Thu
90 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment