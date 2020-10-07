Wednesday, October 7, 2020
87.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Golf cart caravan delivers Biden ballots at elections office in The Villages

David Towns

Hundreds of Democrats and some Republicans filled the SeaBreeze Recreation Center parking lot Wednesday morning to take part in a golf cart caravan for presidential candidate Joe Biden. The goal of the caravan was to deliver ballots to the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Terry Osborn was one of the Republicans for Biden who joined the caravan. The five-year Village of Poinciana resident has been a Republican most of his life. Osborn has soured on Trump. Osborn said he “is tired of all the lies and the mismanagement of the pandemic.”

Terry Osborn was among the Republicans participating in the golf cart caravan.

Congressman Frank Horton

At least one member of the caravan could personally vouch for the former vice president.
“I have known Joe Biden for 40 years. He is one of the nicest people you will ever meet,” said Villager Nancy Condon, widow of Republican Congressman Frank Horton who represented an upstate New York district for several years. Horton was known as a “Rockefeller Republican,” a wing of the GOP that has disappeared.

Nancy Condon has known Joe Biden for 40 years and says that he is one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. She is the widow of long-time New York Republican Congressman Frank Horton.

Her cart held a number of signs, one of which pointed out that more than 210,000 American lives have been claimed by COVID-19 since February of this year.

Villager Ray Kisner’s cart sported a sign, “Save the post office. Dump Trump” He, too, is not happy with the way Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the golf carts bore signs announcing that the occupants were Veterans For Biden and some carried signs declaring that veterans are not “losers.”

Sumter County Deputy Clerks Bryan Betzer and Melissa Steele-Matovu receive ballots from the first cart in line driven by Paula Orlando.

When the caravan reached the county building, two deputy clerks from the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office, Ryan Betzer and Melissa Steele-Matovu, were present to collect the ballots. Betzer and Steele-Matovu checked with the voters to be sure that they had properly signed the ballots before placing them into the ballot box. Betzer went on to explain that these ballots being dropped off by the caravan would be counted as they were received. Teams at the Supervisor of Elections Office have been working day and night to verify and tally the large number of ballots the office has received.

Related Articles

News

Home in The Villages becomes eyesore after owners pass away

A home in The Villages has become an eyesore after its owners passed away.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to crop up across tri-county area

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
News

Donald Trump Jr. hoping to reschedule event in The Villages

Donald Trump Jr. is hoping to reschedule an event which had been set for Friday in The Villages. Refunds are being offered to those who already bought books and tickets.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters tackle three commercial structure fires in one day

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department had quite a busy day Monday while responding to three commercial structure fires in a 24-hour period.
Read more
News

One injured when ultralight aircraft crashes in field off County Road 466

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department scrambled to a plane crash late Tuesday afternoon.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for ex-convict who lives just outside The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who lives just outside The Villages and is wanted on multiple charges.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Home in The Villages becomes eyesore after owners pass away

A home in The Villages has become an eyesore after its owners passed away.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to crop up across tri-county area

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across the tri-county area.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Black Vulture Feeding Its Fledgling

This adult black vulture was feeding its fledging in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Double Rainbow Over Havana Country Club In The Villages

Check out this double rainbow over the third tee at the Havana Country Club. Thanks to Dale and Betsy Nelson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Hiding Out At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was hiding out in the water at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident contends that removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses in The Villages is a dangerous move.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Congressman’s office helps widow recover more than $200,000

Congressman Daniel Webster's office helped a widow recover more than $200,000 in benefits. He offers details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Golf cart caravan delivers Biden ballots at elections office in The Villages

A golf cart caravan delivered ballots on behalf of presidential candidate Joe Biden at an elections office in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns tagged along for the ride.
Read more
News

Home in The Villages becomes eyesore after owners pass away

A home in The Villages has become an eyesore after its owners passed away.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to crop up across tri-county area

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across the tri-county area.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident contends that removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses in The Villages is a dangerous move.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Canaries in the coal mine

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident worries that Villagers at the square are like the canaries in a coal mine. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Decisions about squares and golf put Villagers in danger

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that decisions about the town squares and golf will put Villagers in danger.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for ex-convict who lives just outside The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who lives just outside The Villages and is wanted on multiple charges.
Read more
Crime

Four people arrested after brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake

Four people were arrested after a brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,409FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,656FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
87.6 ° F
89.6 °
86 °
62 %
2.9mph
75 %
Thu
90 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment