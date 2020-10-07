Home in The Villages becomes eyesore after owners pass away

A home in The Villages has become an eyesore after its owners passed away.

The home, located at 1113 Paradise Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

A complaint about overgrown grass, weeds and bushes was received July 30 and verified the following day by Community Standards. The home is owned by the Roy Kabella Estate. The real estate taxes are past due and the utilities have been turned off.

The board agreed to find the property in violation of deed compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance within three days, a $250 will be imposed. The District will impose a fine each time it is forced to maintain the property, which will be twice a month in the summer and once a month in the winter.