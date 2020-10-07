One injured when ultralight aircraft crashes in field off County Road 466

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department scrambled to a plane crash late Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters at 3:47 p.m. were dispatched to the incident in a field off County Road 466. When a crew from Station 40 arrived a short time later, they found a small four-seat ultralight aircraft that had crashed, leaving one person with minor injuries.

Firefighters assessed the scene for any additional hazards and discovered a small fuel leak, which was mitigated. A Sumter EMS unit also responded to the crash, a report says.