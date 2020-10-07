Removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses

To the Editor:

I totally agree with Arthur Cavaliere’s letter re: removing the COVID-19 safety precautions being absolute insanity! Many golfers themselves or have spouses that have compromised health issues that require us to be extra cautious so as not to expose ourselves to possible infections. We have no way of knowing who might be carriers, so now it will be like playing Russian Roulette by FORCING us into cart partnerships vs. maintaining social distancing as much as possible.

We can choose not to touch the flag sticks. We can bring out own water. We can choose not to “high five,” etc. But now we will be FORCED to partner up in golf carts, often with people who we know nothing about! HOW STUPID is this?Personally I’m not prepared to take that risk.

I truly hope the powers-that-be will re-think this asinine decision and GIVE US THE OPTION not to partner up if we don’t feel safe doing so.

Bjorn Wiberg

Village of Tall Trees