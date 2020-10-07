Sumter sheriff searching for ex-convict who lives just outside The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who lives just outside The Villages and is wanted on multiple charges.

James Cleo Timmons Jr., 32, who lives at 8792 N.E. 107th Blvd., is being sought on charges of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship. He was released from a state prison in May 2019 after serving time on drug charges and for fleeing from a law enforcement officer with no regard for the safety of others.

Anyone with information about Timmons is warned against trying to apprehend him. Instead, they should contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Tips leading to an arrest could result in a $1,000 reward.