The Villages wants up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs

The Villages wants to construct up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

That number was revealed during a raucous meeting Monday night at Lady Lake Town Hall. A large number of Villagers arrived at the meeting ready for a fight, buoyed by a victory last month in front of the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board. Their fury was deflated when news of the sudden hospitalization of Mayor Jim Richards prompted The Villages on Monday night to ask for a delay in the consideration of its apartment request. That presentation has been pushed back to Nov. 2.

During Monday night’s meeting at Lady Lake Town Hall, it was revealed that The Villages wants to put 45 apartments in the second floors of buildings with businesses on the first floor. When the number “45” was announced, Villagers in the audience literally gasped.

A large percentage of the second floors over Margarita Republic and Demshar’s restaurant is occupied by The Villages Daily Sun, whose printing plant is located on Rolling Acres Road across from The Villages Elementary at Lady Lake.

Seven of the 45 apartments would be located at Katie Belle’s, which closed earlier this year.

The Villages has complained that business demand has declined for that second floor space. The Villages also wants to put apartments at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square. The requests for those apartments will be heard by Sumter County officials.