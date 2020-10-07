Wednesday, October 7, 2020
87.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

The Villages wants up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs

Meta Minton

The Villages wants to construct up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

That number was revealed during a raucous meeting Monday night at Lady Lake Town Hall. A large number of Villagers arrived at the meeting ready for a fight, buoyed by a victory last month in front of the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board. Their fury was deflated when news of the sudden hospitalization of Mayor Jim Richards prompted The Villages on Monday night to ask for a delay in the consideration of its apartment request. That presentation has been pushed back to Nov. 2.

Apartments could replace The Villages Daily Sun offices over Margarita Republic restaurant.

During Monday night’s meeting at Lady Lake Town Hall, it was revealed that The Villages wants to put 45 apartments in the second floors of buildings with businesses on the first floor. When the number “45” was announced, Villagers in the audience literally gasped.

A large percentage of the second floors over Margarita Republic and Demshar’s restaurant is occupied by The Villages Daily Sun, whose printing plant is located on Rolling Acres Road across from The Villages Elementary at Lady Lake.

Seven of the 45 apartments would be located at Katie Belle’s, which closed earlier this year.

The Villages has complained that business demand has declined for that second floor space. The Villages also wants to put apartments at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square. The requests for those apartments will be heard by Sumter County officials.

Related Articles

News

Golf cart caravan delivers Biden ballots at elections office in The Villages

A golf cart caravan delivered ballots on behalf of presidential candidate Joe Biden at an elections office in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns tagged along for the ride.
Read more
News

Home in The Villages becomes eyesore after owners pass away

A home in The Villages has become an eyesore after its owners passed away.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to crop up across tri-county area

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
News

Donald Trump Jr. hoping to reschedule event in The Villages

Donald Trump Jr. is hoping to reschedule an event which had been set for Friday in The Villages. Refunds are being offered to those who already bought books and tickets.
Read more
News

Villages firefighters tackle three commercial structure fires in one day

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department had quite a busy day Monday while responding to three commercial structure fires in a 24-hour period.
Read more
News

One injured when ultralight aircraft crashes in field off County Road 466

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department scrambled to a plane crash late Tuesday afternoon.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Golf cart caravan delivers Biden ballots at elections office in The Villages

A golf cart caravan delivered ballots on behalf of presidential candidate Joe Biden at an elections office in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns tagged along for the ride.
Read more
News

Home in The Villages becomes eyesore after owners pass away

A home in The Villages has become an eyesore after its owners passed away.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Black Vulture Feeding Its Fledgling

This adult black vulture was feeding its fledging in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Double Rainbow Over Havana Country Club In The Villages

Check out this double rainbow over the third tee at the Havana Country Club. Thanks to Dale and Betsy Nelson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Hiding Out At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was hiding out in the water at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident contends that removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses in The Villages is a dangerous move.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Congressman’s office helps widow recover more than $200,000

Congressman Daniel Webster's office helped a widow recover more than $200,000 in benefits. He offers details.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages wants up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs

The Villages wants to construct up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
News

Golf cart caravan delivers Biden ballots at elections office in The Villages

A golf cart caravan delivered ballots on behalf of presidential candidate Joe Biden at an elections office in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns tagged along for the ride.
Read more
News

Home in The Villages becomes eyesore after owners pass away

A home in The Villages has become an eyesore after its owners passed away.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident contends that removing COVID-19 safety measures at golf courses in The Villages is a dangerous move.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Canaries in the coal mine

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident worries that Villagers at the square are like the canaries in a coal mine. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Decisions about squares and golf put Villagers in danger

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that decisions about the town squares and golf will put Villagers in danger.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for ex-convict who lives just outside The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who lives just outside The Villages and is wanted on multiple charges.
Read more
Crime

Four people arrested after brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake

Four people were arrested after a brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,409FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,656FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
87.6 ° F
89.6 °
86 °
62 %
2.9mph
75 %
Thu
90 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment