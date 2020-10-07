Villages firefighters tackle three commercial structure fires in one day

Crews from The Villages Public Safety Department had quite a busy day Monday while responding to three commercial structure fires in a 24-hour period.

The most serious incident took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. when Villages firefighters were dispatched to County Road 202 and U.S. 301 for a fire at an automotive repair shop. A 911 caller had reported hearing an explosion before the blaze broke out.

Firefighters arrived on scene in less than six minutes to find a large metal building with smoke and fire visible through the roof. Crews deployed several attack lines and had to use saws to cut the doors open to access the interior to continue fighting the fire. The blaze was brought under control in less than 15 minutes.

Villages crews also responded to two other structure fires on Monday. The first one was at 6 a.m. when they were dispatched to a fire alarm at Carrabba’s Italian Grill at 650 U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Crews arrived in less than five minutes and initially found nothing showing from the exterior of the building, a report says.

Once inside, firefighters found light smoke and the incident was upgraded to a structure fire, which brought additional units to the restaurant. Crews were able to quickly locate a small smoldering fire in the kitchen, which was quickly extinguished. Fans were then utilized to remove the smoke from the building.

About three and a half hours later, firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at a clinic on Wedgewood Lane. A 911 caller reported the smell of smoke throughout the building.

Crews arrived in less than four minutes and found a light haze of smoke in the building. The cause was determined to be a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.