28-year-old resident of The Villages arrested after altercation over pills

A 28-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested Wednesday after an altercation over medication.

Justin Childs, who has a long history of arrests, had a bag packed and ready to go to jail when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived Wednesday evening at the scene of the altercation, the address of which was redacted from the arrest report to protect the victim.

When deputies asked Childs why he had packed a bag, he said he “had a feeling” he was going to jail.

A male at the residence showed deputies “five small distinct bruises” on the inside of his left arm.

He said that Childs had been “irritated” with him due to Childs not being allowed “to take more of his medication,” according to the arrest report.

Childs had been living on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square in 2018 when he was arrested after allegedly helping himself to a recently widowed neighbor’s bank account. That case was later dismissed.

The Boca Raton native was convicted in 2014 on charges of burglary and grand theft and sentenced to five years in prison. He was released in 2017. He also had been convicted in 2013 on multiple trespassing charges.

He was on probation at the time of the arrest in the Mallory Square incident, but a probation officer wrote in a subsequent report that, “It is apparent that the offender does not take probation seriously.”