Common sense at town squares

To the Editor:

Went to Spanish Springs on Tuesday night to see how many people were there. When we arrived it was raining so we sat in the car watching people leave. When the rain stopped there were about 20 people in the square. I walked up to the entrance and asked if we could get in without a ticket. She said, “No.” I then pointed out there were about 50 people that left and only 20 in the square. Did you ask them if they were coming back? She said, “No.”

She then said you better talk to the supervisor. I asked where she was and she said, “I don’t know, she is around here somewhere.” We then sat outside at Gator’s Dockside and listened to the band. Quite a shame to have a band like that and never more the 40 people in the square.

Stanley Swies

Village of Palo Alto