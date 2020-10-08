Don’t vote for either Trump or Biden

To the Editor:

Every Presidential election is touted as being the most important in history, etc. but this time, it is very different. We will be voting, not just on a President, but, more importantly, on the PARTY that he will lead and on the kind of country, way of life and future that we want.

You really need to realize just how much the Democratic Party has changed, just in the last

few years. It’s just not the same party with the same noble policies that you may have supported in the past. No resemblance to JFK, Truman, FDR or even Bill Clinton. They are quite openly identifying their radical socialistic goals of open borders, amnesty, health care for illegals, new green deal, socialized health care and more, any one of which will destroy America as we know it, destroyed in the sense of economic ruin and quickly bankrupt.

Aside from the extreme ideology, we simply cannot afford these policies when we are already $27 trillion in debt. How long do you think the country would last if we tried to support all the immigrants coming through open borders? If the Democrats should win both houses of Congress and the White House, they have promised and would be able to implement their destructive policies and that would change our country into something that you may not like. Further, the liberal goal is to enlarge the Supreme Court, make D.C. and Puerto Rico states with surely four more Democrat senators and immigrate enough voters to make certain that conservatives never win another election and that, too, would end in dictatorship and the end of our constitutional republic. It is critically important that we retain both parties for counter balance. It’s worked well for 244 years. America certainly isn’t perfect, but it’s the best and the reason much of the world would like to come here. If you have have been blessed, as I have, with a comfortable and prosperous life, why would we vote to change it into something that could look like Cuba or Venezuela? Remember, these are their stated goals, not my partisan spin.

Trump is obviously an egocentric crude ass and Biden is a typical crooked politician who has been in Washington a half century and done nothing notable. But, we are NOT voting for Trump or Biden. We are voting to save the country.

Again, these are the Democrats’ stated goals. If you don’t believe them, do some research, they are quite open and clear. If you’re OK with that potential outcome that is sad and disappointing and difficult to understand. No one should tell anyone else how to vote – but please vote armed with information from both sides and try to keep an open mind and visualize what kind of life might be ahead. Put aside the personalities and political claims of the candidates and look deep into the party platforms.

Al Baughn

Village of Belle Aire