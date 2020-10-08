It is with deepest sorrow that we must announce of the death of Fr. Gerry Shovelton.

Fr. Gerry was born on October 5th, 1930 in Fall River, MA to Mary Margaret (Meagher) and Albert Shovelton. He had two brothers, Albert F. and Reverend William J. Shovelton.

Fr Gerry attended St. Joseph’s Elementary, Fall River, MA; Monsignor James Coyle High School, Taunton MA; St. Charles College Minor Seminary, Cantonville, MD; and St. John’s Seminary, Brighton, MA.

In an interview for Fr. Gerry’s 60th anniversary of priesthood, he remembered being brought up in a very Catholic family, with much support for his decision to enter the priesthood. He was especially influenced by the example of his parents and brothers. While the decision to enter the priesthood was ultimately God’s, his Catholic education played an important part in his vocation. Fr. Gerry tried very hard to recognize and follow God’s path for him.

He was ordained to the Priesthood on February 2nd, 1956 and celebrated his first Mass at Sacred Heart Convent, Fall River, MA the following day. He served in several parishes in the Diocese of Fall River, MA, including St. Patrick’s, Fall River, MA; Our Lady Star of the Sea, Oaks Bluff, Martha’s Vineyard; St. Mary’s, Taunton, MA; St. Thomas Moore, Somerset, MA; and St. Rita’s, Marion, MA. He served as pastor of St. Ann’s in Raynor, MA for 17 years and pastor of Holy Trinity, West Harwich, Cape Cod, MA. While serving in the Taunton, MA area, Fr. Gerry began an Apostolate (St. Mary’s), a Pro-Life Ministry (Holy Trinity), established Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration (Holy Trinity), and was a founder of Birthright of Greater Taunton (St. Ann).

Fr. Gerry retired and moved to The Villages in June of 2000, where he assisted at St. Timothy, celebrating Mass for many years.

We pray for the repose of his soul and for the consolation of his family, friends and all those to whom he ministered over his long career. May he rest in the peace of Christ, the Risen Lord.