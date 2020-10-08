John Michael Doyle

John Michael “Mike” Doyle, 85, died peacefully at the home of his daughter, Nancy Doyle Ryan on October 5, 2020 in North Andover. In his last few weeks he was visited by many family members and friends.

He was born in Lynn, the son of Allen and Blanche (Saucier) Doyle.

Mike will be missed by his wife, Adena, his children and grandchildren and all those who knew and loved him. He and Adena lived in Otisfield, Maine in the Summer and The Villages, Fla. in the Winter. He raised his family in North Andover, Mass.

Mike graduated from Lynn English High School where he met his wife of 63 years, Adena Yuill Doyle. He was a Boston Globe All Scholastic Football Player. He later attended Florida State University on a scholarship. He worked in the leather industry for many years and was an entrepreneur and real estate investor who always had multiple projects in the works. Mike was a leader, coach, mentor, friend and helped mold many young men through sports coaching that focused on its importance of using sports to teach important life lessons such as “teamwork” “putting the team before you” and “leadership in the face of adversity”. He loved his family and friends and was fiercely loyal to them. He was a true friend and will be missed by many.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Virginia (Gini) Doyle Papagelis. Survivors in addition to his wife, Adena, include his brother, Allen Doyle, of Marblehead, his son, Michael and his wife, Brenda of East Falmouth, and his daughter, Nancy of North Andover, MA as well as five grandchildren, Brendan, Caroline, and Timothy Doyle, Krissy Ryan and Dan Ryan and his wife, Didem, and great-grandchild, Matthew and many nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held with immediate family only in Otisfield, Maine. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a future date when Covid allows us to gather and celebrate a life well lived.