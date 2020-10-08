Thursday, October 8, 2020
The Villages
John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on AAC

Villages-News Editorial

John Wilcox on Wednesday received a crystal clock in recognition of his 12 years of service on the AAC.

Villager John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on the Amenity Authority Committee.

This week, Wilcox wrapped up his final term on the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

The Villa Berea resident has represented Community Development District 3 from the earliest days of the AAC. Wilcox can look back on numerous achievements, including the updating, renovation and replacement of recreation facilities. He has been a faithful steward of residents’ amenity money, keeping a close eye on budget line items, bids and projects.

AAC members receive no competition, even though they perform important work and, occasionally face the wrath of residents.

AAC Chairman John Wilcox, right, in 2014 cuts the ribbon on the renovated Paradise Park on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Residents of CDD 3 on Nov. 3 will have the task of electing an AAC representative to replace Wilcox.

Landowners in CDD 3 can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day in the Ashley Wilkes Room at Savannah Center. This is a separate election from the other races on the general election ballot.

The candidates are Terry Biddle, Donna Kempa and James Klynman. We wish the candidates the best of luck on election day. Filling Wilcox’s shoes won’t be easy.   

