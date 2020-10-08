Thursday, October 8, 2020
87.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lady Lake woman jailed after caught driving vehicle with stolen license tag

Larry D. Croom

Brandy Rose Kuzara

A Lady Lake woman was jailed early Monday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving a vehicle with a stolen license tag.

The deputy stopped the white Nissan Altima in the parking lot of the Wawa in Belleview, located at 5726 S. Abshier Blvd. He made contact with the vehicle’s driver, 37-year-old Brandy Rose Kuzara, who “spontaneously uttered that she was borrowing the vehicle from a friend.”

Kuzara told the deputy that the tag “looks weird” and said it may have been stolen from her landlord. After being read her rights, she said the landlord had told her a week earlier that the tag had been stolen from his Dodge vehicle. She also said the vehicle she was driving belonged to her roommate and she was “just borrowing it for a few hours,” the report says.

A criminal history check showed that Kuzara, who lives at 37101 Grays Airport Rd. in Lady Lake, was convicted of retail theft in Leesburg on June 19, 2017. She was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with larceny/petit theft (second offense). She was released early Monday afternoon on $1,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Tickets available online for Pence event Saturday in The Villages

Tickets are available online for Vice President Mike Pence’s event Saturday in The Villages. We've got the link.
Read more
News

The Villages wants up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs

The Villages wants to construct up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
News

Golf cart caravan delivers Biden ballots at elections office in The Villages

A golf cart caravan delivered ballots on behalf of presidential candidate Joe Biden at an elections office in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns tagged along for the ride.
Read more
News

Home in The Villages becomes eyesore after owners pass away

A home in The Villages has become an eyesore after its owners passed away.
Read more
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to crop up across tri-county area

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officer arrested after allegedly breaking into colleague’s email

A female Wildwood police officer was arrested after allegedly breaking into a male colleague’s email.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Tickets available online for Pence event Saturday in The Villages

Tickets are available online for Vice President Mike Pence’s event Saturday in The Villages. We've got the link.
Read more
News

The Villages wants up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs

The Villages wants to construct up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Little Tree Frog Inside Double Hibiscus In Lady Lake

Check out this little tree frog spotted inside this double hibiscus in Lady Lake. Thanks to Gina Collins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Black Vulture Feeding Its Fledgling

This adult black vulture was feeding its fledging in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Double Rainbow Over Havana Country Club In The Villages

Check out this double rainbow over the third tee at the Havana Country Club. Thanks to Dale and Betsy Nelson for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Common sense at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that common sense is needed at the town squares.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake woman jailed after caught driving vehicle with stolen license tag

A Lady Lake woman was jailed after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving a vehicle with a stolen license tag.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on AAC

Villager John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Lady Lake woman jailed after caught driving vehicle with stolen license tag

A Lady Lake woman was jailed after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving a vehicle with a stolen license tag.
Read more
News

Tickets available online for Pence event Saturday in The Villages

Tickets are available online for Vice President Mike Pence’s event Saturday in The Villages. We've got the link.
Read more
News

The Villages wants up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs

The Villages wants to construct up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Common sense at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that common sense is needed at the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump shows no respect

A reader from Boca Raton responds to a previous Letter to the Editor published in Villages-News.com and he argues that people of “our generation” were taught respect. Apparently, President Trump never got the lesson.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t vote for either Trump or Biden

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some advice before you cast your presidential ballot. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Lady Lake woman jailed after caught driving vehicle with stolen license tag

A Lady Lake woman was jailed after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving a vehicle with a stolen license tag.
Read more
Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officer arrested after allegedly breaking into colleague’s email

A female Wildwood police officer was arrested after allegedly breaking into a male colleague’s email.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,423FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,664FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
87.5 ° F
89.6 °
86 °
55 %
1.3mph
1 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment