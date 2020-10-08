Lady Lake woman jailed after caught driving vehicle with stolen license tag

A Lady Lake woman was jailed early Monday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving a vehicle with a stolen license tag.

The deputy stopped the white Nissan Altima in the parking lot of the Wawa in Belleview, located at 5726 S. Abshier Blvd. He made contact with the vehicle’s driver, 37-year-old Brandy Rose Kuzara, who “spontaneously uttered that she was borrowing the vehicle from a friend.”

Kuzara told the deputy that the tag “looks weird” and said it may have been stolen from her landlord. After being read her rights, she said the landlord had told her a week earlier that the tag had been stolen from his Dodge vehicle. She also said the vehicle she was driving belonged to her roommate and she was “just borrowing it for a few hours,” the report says.

A criminal history check showed that Kuzara, who lives at 37101 Grays Airport Rd. in Lady Lake, was convicted of retail theft in Leesburg on June 19, 2017. She was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with larceny/petit theft (second offense). She was released early Monday afternoon on $1,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.