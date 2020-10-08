Megan Ann Marie Posey, of Summerfield passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in Orlando.

Megan only lived on this earth 1 year, 3 months and 23 days but she had an amazing impact on those who knew her. Megan was a bright girl with an infectious smile that brightened up anyone’s worst day. She was a daddy’s girl and her mommy’s world, and her big brother’s biggest fan.

Megan had a great love for Cheetos, dancing, riding four wheelers, bath time, playing in the water, giving razzberries, cuddles with Grandpa and helping Gramma wash her truck. She loved to be surrounded by her big cousins and family and will always be remembered as the bubbly, beautiful little girl that brought so much joy into our family’s lives.

Megan will be forever remembered by her loving parents, Cory Posey and Jessica Parker; brother, James Parker; grandparents, Frank Posey, Tammy Posey and Robert Parker; great-grandmother, Miriam Posey; aunts and uncles, Renee & C.J. Holton, John & Hannah Jones, Jennifer Daniels & Dean Posey; cousins, Carla, Levi, Colton, Alexis, Logan, Sadie, Riley, Brian and Lainey along with many other family members. Megan was preceded in death by her grandmother, April Posey and cousin, Marissa.