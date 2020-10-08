President Trump shows no respect

To the Editor:

Joseph Kibitlewski (Letter to the Editor, Oct. 5) laments the lack of respect shown to President Trump. Fair enough, but he leaves much out. His generation, which is also mine, did indeed teach both respect for our elders and respect for the President.

Growing up in Boston, I made many toasts to President Eisenhower, glass of milk in hand, led by Big Brother Bob Emery. But, as Mr. Emery also taught us, respect is earned and goes both ways. It is difficult to respect someone who regularly treats others with staggering disrespect, as our president does near daily. Yes, two wrongs don’t make a right, but perhaps Mr. Kibitlewski should send his letter directly to the White House and ask President Trump to consider carefully what he is teaching our children about respect for others.

Tom Stewart

Boca Raton