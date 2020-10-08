Thursday, October 8, 2020
President Trump shows no respect

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Joseph Kibitlewski (Letter to the Editor, Oct. 5) laments the lack of respect shown to President Trump. Fair enough, but he leaves much out. His generation, which is also mine, did indeed teach both respect for our elders and respect for the President.
Growing up in Boston, I made many toasts to President Eisenhower, glass of milk in hand, led by Big Brother Bob Emery. But, as Mr. Emery also taught us, respect is earned and goes both ways. It is difficult to respect someone who regularly treats others with staggering disrespect, as our president does near daily. Yes, two wrongs don’t make a right, but perhaps Mr. Kibitlewski should send his letter directly to the White House and ask President Trump to consider carefully what he is teaching our children about respect for others.

Tom Stewart
Boca Raton

 

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Common sense at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that common sense is needed at the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

President Trump shows no respect

A reader from Boca Raton responds to a previous Letter to the Editor published in Villages-News.com and he argues that people of "our generation" were taught respect. Apparently, President Trump never got the lesson.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t vote for either Trump or Biden

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some advice before you cast your presidential ballot. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police officer arrested after allegedly breaking into colleague’s email

A female Wildwood police officer was arrested after allegedly breaking into a male colleague’s email.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for ex-convict who lives just outside The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who lives just outside The Villages and is wanted on multiple charges.
Read more
Load more

