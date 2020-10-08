Stephen Thomas Foley passed away at home in The Villages FL. on October 1, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Springfield, MA. on December 26, 1937 to Thomas W. and Mary K. Foley. He was raised in West Haven CT. Stephen was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and he went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut where he was active in ROTC. Stephen served 3 years as an officer in the United States Air Force. Upon retirement as Human Resource Director of ABB Flakt, he pursued his love of the great outdoors. He was an expert fisherman, skier and golfer. He also enjoyed traveling, reading, and playing cards.

Married to his loving wife, Joanna for 55 years, he is also survived by his son Michael, daughter Kathleen, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Stephen was greatly loved and will be missed by all.

Services will be held at St Timothy’s Church in The Villages, FL, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m, Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen’s memory can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.