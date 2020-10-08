Sumter sheriff seeks man who photographed other men under bathroom stall

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a man who was taking photographs or videos of other men in the bathroom of a Lady Lake home improvement store.

The man pictured above is believed to have entered the Lowe’s at 13705 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m. and taken photographs or videos of men underneath the restroom stalls. He left the store prior to contact with sheriff’s deputies.

The man was described as a 5-foot-11-inch tall white male approximately 40 years old with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a black Under Armour polo shirt, tan shorts and a Disney face mask and was believed to have left the store in a white SUV.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Det. Shannon Hart at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Please reference case number 4225.