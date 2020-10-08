Thursday, October 8, 2020
Tickets available online for Pence event Saturday in The Villages

Staff Report

Tickets are available online for Vice President Mike Pence’s event Saturday in The Villages.

The vice president will be making a campaign appearance at 3:30 p.m. at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Residents must acknowledge that there could be a risk of exposure to COVID-19 and be ready to “assume all risks.”

By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.

Vice President Pence debated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. He was effusive in his praise of President Trump and defended the administration’s record, particularly the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pence was a candidate for vice president in 2016 when he visited The Villages.

News

The Villages wants up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs

The Villages wants to construct up to 45 apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
News

Golf cart caravan delivers Biden ballots at elections office in The Villages

A golf cart caravan delivered ballots on behalf of presidential candidate Joe Biden at an elections office in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns tagged along for the ride.
News

Home in The Villages becomes eyesore after owners pass away

A home in The Villages has become an eyesore after its owners passed away.
Health

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to crop up across tri-county area

Seven more local residents have died of COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continue to be identified across the tri-county area.
Crime

Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
Crime

Wildwood police officer arrested after allegedly breaking into colleague’s email

A female Wildwood police officer was arrested after allegedly breaking into a male colleague’s email.
News

Donald Trump Jr. hoping to reschedule event in The Villages

Donald Trump Jr. is hoping to reschedule an event which had been set for Friday in The Villages. Refunds are being offered to those who already bought books and tickets.
Black Vulture Feeding Its Fledgling

This adult black vulture was feeding its fledging in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Double Rainbow Over Havana Country Club In The Villages

Check out this double rainbow over the third tee at the Havana Country Club. Thanks to Dale and Betsy Nelson for sharing!
Photos

Alligator Hiding Out At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was hiding out in the water at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Common sense at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that common sense is needed at the town squares.
$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Enraged daughter arrested after attack on 80-year-old Villager

A daughter who was reportedly “enraged” was arrested after an alleged attack on her 80-year-old father in The Villages.
John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on AAC

Villager John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on the Amenity Authority Committee.
Common sense at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that common sense is needed at the town squares.
President Trump shows no respect

A reader from Boca Raton responds to a previous Letter to the Editor published in Villages-News.com and he argues that people of “our generation” were taught respect. Apparently, President Trump never got the lesson.
Don’t vote for either Trump or Biden

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some advice before you cast your presidential ballot. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Sumter sheriff searching for ex-convict who lives just outside The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who lives just outside The Villages and is wanted on multiple charges.
Read more
