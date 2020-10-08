Tickets available online for Pence event Saturday in The Villages

Tickets are available online for Vice President Mike Pence’s event Saturday in The Villages.

The vice president will be making a campaign appearance at 3:30 p.m. at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Tickets are available at this LINK

Residents must acknowledge that there could be a risk of exposure to COVID-19 and be ready to “assume all risks.”

By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.

Vice President Pence debated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. He was effusive in his praise of President Trump and defended the administration’s record, particularly the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pence was a candidate for vice president in 2016 when he visited The Villages.