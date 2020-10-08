Villager arrested after alleged attack in parking dispute at Wal-Mart

A Villager was arrested after an alleged attack in a parking dispute at the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages.

Charles Barry, 75, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at his home at 1662 Shell Point Ave. in the Village of Mallory Square. He was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of battery.

The New Jersey native and his wife on Sept. 5 traveled in their white SUV to the store and took a parking spot from man who had been attempting to park in the same spot, according to an arrest report. The other man parked in the next available spot.

Both Barry and the other man exited their vehicles at the same time and began walking toward the store. The two men began arguing and the argument prompted Barry to push the man back, using both his hands, according to the arrest report. The other man tripped over a cement curb and fell backward into an island of shrubbery. Barry and his wife, who purchased their home in the Village of Mallory Square in 2007, fled in their SUV prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Surveillance video was obtained from Wal-Mart, confirming the victim’s version of the attack.

When interviewed at his home, Barry claimed the other man called his wife names. Barry said he felt “threatened,” so he pushed the other man, the arrest report said.

Barry was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.