Coffee-tossing Summerfield man jailed after soaked lady friend reports altercation

Larry D. Croom

Robert Thomas Morgan

A Summerfield man accused of soaking his lady friend in coffee and milk in the midst of heated argument is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday morning to a residence in the 9100 block of S.E. 142nd Place and when they arrived, the victim told them that she had been in a confrontation with 36-year-old Robert Thomas Morgan. She claimed he had grabbed her by the neck but she couldn’t “remember if she was choked or wasn’t able to breathe,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said that in addition to throwing the liquids on her, she was hit by broken shards from a wooden chair that Morgan tossed at her. She said he also threw a lamp and exercise bike at her but those items didn’t hit her, the report says.

The victim claimed that Morgan kicked her on the left thigh and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her head. She said the violence stopped when she left the residence.

Deputies noted a scratch on the victim’s right shoulder and bruises on both of her shoulders. They also observed bruising on her right wrist and left thigh, as well as red marks on her left hand, neck and left side of her face. The report also notes that the victim’s shirt was wet.

The victim showed deputies a video on her phone showing Morgan, who apparently was intoxicated, yelling and threatening her. At one point, he said, “I’mma beat your (expletive deleted) outta here,” the report says.

Morgan admitted that a confrontation occurred but said the victim was being “untruthful” about the physical altercation. When deputies asked Morgan if they could observe the inside of the residence, he denied the request.

A computer check showed that Morgan had two prior convictions in Pasco County for battery, on May 22, 2013 and Nov. 30, 2011. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery (second or subsequent offense). He was being held on $2,000 bond and is due in court Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

