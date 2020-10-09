Friday, October 9, 2020
84.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Coronavirus fears could cast pall over VP’s event in The Villages

David Towns

Kay Marino of the Village of Silver Lake isn’t holding back. She said Vice President Mike Pence’s Saturday visit to The Villages is a “dumb idea.”

The vice president is scheduled to appear at 3:30 p.m. at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The gates for the event will open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets were made available online and those with tickets must be in the staging area prior to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Barnstorm Theater.

The stage was set up Friday ahead of the vice president’s appearance Saturday.

Marino said she doesn’t have any desire to be in that crowd.

“Just because he tests negative doesn’t mean he can’t pass the virus around to other people. He has been exposed with many other people in the White House. People better smarten up to this virus. How dumb can you be?” Marino said.

President Trump is recovering from Coronavirus and is eager to get back on the campaign trail. Pence continues to say he’s been testing negative, but a red eye on debate night earlier this week stoked fears that he is secretly carrying the Coronavirus.    

In Florida, more than 720,000 residents have been infected since late February. 

Chairs for the Mike Pence event were being set up with social distancing in mind.

Florida Democrats have been critical of Pence’s role as head of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force. The Democrats have assembled this timeline of Pence and Coronavirus in Florida:

February 28: 0 confirmed COVID cases

Days after being named head of the coronavirus task force, Floridians were charged $25,000-per-plate to dine with the Vice President for a high dollar fundraiser in Longboat Key, Florida.

May 20: 47,471 confirmed COVID cases

Pence visited Orlando to partake in a premature victory lap with DeSantis, during which they held a maskless photo op in Orlando. During this visit, Pence declared that Florida had “flattened the curve” and DeSantis claimed he had “succeeded.” Dr. Fauci later said Florida “jumped over a couple of checkpoints” and reopened too soon. 

May 30: 55,000 confirmed COVID cases

Pence attended the Space X Demo 2 Launch and his only reference to coronavirus was that the nation was taking its “first steps to reopen and recover from an unprecedented pandemic.”

July 2: 169,106 confirmed COVID cases

As the state broke records for daily increases in confirmed COVID cases, Pence visited Tampa to stump for Trump after cancelling a “Great American Comeback” bus tour across Florida. 

Pence promised that “We’re going to make sure that Florida has the resources, the medicines, the testing, and the supplies to meet this moment.” Not even two weeks later, South Florida hospitals reported supply shortages and three months later, hospitals continued to experience supply shortages. 

July 8: 223,783 confirmed COVID cases

At a White House coronavirus task force briefing, Pence again claimed that there were “early indications” that Florida was flattening the curve, despite the positivity rate continuing to rise. His remarks were later denounced as “obvious propaganda” by the head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. 

July 11: 254,511 confirmed COVID cases

Pence flouted local mask mandate for a private meeting with the Jacksonville RNC Host Committee. He did this as cases in Duval County began spiking and several Northeast Florida hospitals reinstated visitation restrictions.

July 27: 432,747 confirmed COVID cases

In Miami, Pence touted the “the favorable trends that are beginning to emerge here in Florida are a great tribute to the strong leadership of your governor and his administration…” The positivity rate at the time was 11.39%

August 5: 500,000 confirmed COVID cases

As Florida announced a record-high weekly death average and added the highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations in a single day, Pence again returned for a crowded indoor campaign event where, according to the Tampa Bay Times, “as the event progressed inside the ballroom some attendees removed masks to speak to each other.” 

Related Articles

Health

The Villages tops 700 COVID-19 cases as six more local residents succumb to virus

The Villages surpassed 700 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Friday – just five days after all three town squares reopened with live entertainment – as six more local residents succumbed to the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Golf carts and bicycles having fun crossing Chitty Chatty Bridge

The Chitty Chatty Bridge opened to the public Friday uniting the Villages of Chitty Chatty and Bradford with Lake Deaton Plaza and The Villages north of State Road 44.
Read more
News

Grandson promises to keep up home of deceased grandmother in The Villages

A grandson has promised to keep up the home of his deceased grandmother in The Villages which has been the scene of police visits and subject of complaints.
Read more
Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Man led by ‘God’ breaks into home for cold drink in Harbor Hills

A man who said he had been directed by “God” broke into a home and helped  himself to a cold drink in Harbor Hills.
Read more
Crime

Teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reports car damaged in road rage incident

A teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reported that her car was damaged in a road rage incident.
Read more
Crime

Police officer seizes marijuana during traffic stop near Shay Gate

A police officer seized marijuana during a traffic stop near the Shay Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

The Villages tops 700 COVID-19 cases as six more local residents succumb to virus

The Villages surpassed 700 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Friday – just five days after all three town squares reopened with live entertainment – as six more local residents succumbed to the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Golf carts and bicycles having fun crossing Chitty Chatty Bridge

The Chitty Chatty Bridge opened to the public Friday uniting the Villages of Chitty Chatty and Bradford with Lake Deaton Plaza and The Villages north of State Road 44.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pair Of Delta Flower Beetles On A Wildflower

Check out this pair of delta flower beetles on a wildflower in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Tree Frog Inside Double Hibiscus In Lady Lake

Check out this little tree frog spotted inside this double hibiscus in Lady Lake. Thanks to Gina Collins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Black Vulture Feeding Its Fledgling

This adult black vulture was feeding its fledging in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Canceled my Daily Sun subscription over offensive ad

A Village of Hillsborough resident canceled his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun over an “abhorrent” political ad. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

King Trump is his own court jester

Columnist Hugo Buchanan has a little fun with the recent actions of his favorite court jester, President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Coronavirus fears could cast pall over VP’s event in The Villages

Coronavirus fears could cast a pall over Vice President Mike Pence's event in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the latest.
Read more
Health

The Villages tops 700 COVID-19 cases as six more local residents succumb to virus

The Villages surpassed 700 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Friday – just five days after all three town squares reopened with live entertainment – as six more local residents succumbed to the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Golf carts and bicycles having fun crossing Chitty Chatty Bridge

The Chitty Chatty Bridge opened to the public Friday uniting the Villages of Chitty Chatty and Bradford with Lake Deaton Plaza and The Villages north of State Road 44.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Canceled my Daily Sun subscription over offensive ad

A Village of Hillsborough resident canceled his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun over an “abhorrent” political ad. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bring back happy hour!

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, lays out the case for bringing back happy hour at the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Open letter to the Director of Golf in The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in an open letter to the head of the Golf Division, describes how his life, as a cancer survivor, could be at stake due to changes coming to golf courses.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Man led by ‘God’ breaks into home for cold drink in Harbor Hills

A man who said he had been directed by “God” broke into a home and helped  himself to a cold drink in Harbor Hills.
Read more
Crime

Teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reports car damaged in road rage incident

A teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reported that her car was damaged in a road rage incident.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,428FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,665FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84.5 ° F
86 °
83 °
70 %
1.3mph
40 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment