Grandson promises to keep up home of deceased grandmother in The Villages

Meta Minton

A grandson has promised to keep up the home of his deceased grandmother in The Villages, which has been the scene of police visits and the subject of complaints.

William John Verticelli Jr. spoke before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning during a public hearing at Savannah Center.

The Verticelli home in the Village of Palo Alto

Verticelli Jr., who lives in Summerfield, is the son of 65-year-old William John Verticelli who lives at 1949 Palo Alto Ave. in the Village of Palo Alto. The home was owned by his late mother and is now listed under the Verticelli Family Trust. He has been held since Aug. 8 without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

William John Verticelli

The property is considered by Community Standards as a “reoccurring violation” because of the string of complaints which included a junk car.

“I am trying to do the best I can to keep it up to par,” the younger Verticelli told the CDD 1 Board of Supervisors.

Verticelli, who was arrested earlier this year in a golf cart in The Villages, said he doesn’t have a valid driver’s license and it makes it difficult for him to travel to the home of his deceased grandmother to take care of the property.

No fines were assessed on Friday, but because the property is considered a “reoccurring violation” Community Standards will not have to restart the compliance process. The board can quickly pull the trigger and begin imposing fines.

