Man led by ‘God’ breaks into home for cold drink in Harbor Hills

A man who said he had been directed by “God” broke into a home and helped himself to a cold drink in Harbor Hills.

A neighbor spotted a stranger removing a screen from a window Thursday morning at the high-end development where peacocks frolic in rural Lady Lake. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy responded to the home on Fountain Walk where 51-year-old Daniel Wann of Ocala was found in a lawn chair seated near the front door of the residence. He was drinking a bottle of cranberry juice.

“He states that he was very thirsty and God had led him to the residence after walking all night, so he could get a drink,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The native of Vietnam admitted to the deputy he had entered the home and removed the cranberry juice, as well as a bottle of water, from the refrigerator.

The homeowner was reached by phone and indicated Wann was a stranger and not welcome in the home. The homeowner expressed a desire to pursue criminal charges against Wann.

He was arrested on charges of burglary and theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.