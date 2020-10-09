Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.

The theft took place shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 4 when an individual entered the store and took boxes of Patron Anejo and Patron Silver, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The boxes of high-end Mexican tequila had a combined value of $787.

The suspected thief carried the boxes out a backdoor, setting off an emergency exit alarm. A manager rushed to the back door, but did not see anyone. He checked the surveillance system and saw the suspect had been dropped off at the front door in a red Toyota. The tequila thief headed for a rear storage room and took the boxes of fermented blue agave, heading for the back door.

The suspect was described as black with a hair net for dreadlocks, wearing a black T-shirt, jean shorts and white sneakers. It was not clear whether the suspect was a man or a woman.