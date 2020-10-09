Police officer seizes marijuana during traffic stop near Shay Gate

A police officer seized marijuana during a traffic stop near the Shay Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A 35-year-old Leesburg man was driving a blue Chevy Trailblazer Oct. 3 when he was pulled over near the Shay Gate because the vehicle did not have a license plate attached, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the “odor of marijuana” was detected. The driver handed over a plastic bag containing 1.5 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

The license plate was in the back window of the Trailblazer, but obscured by window tint. The driver said he was heading to Ace Hardware to buy bolts to properly secure the license plate.

He was issued a written warning improper display of a tag. The bag with the green leafy substance was seized and logged into evidence.