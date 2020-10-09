Friday, October 9, 2020
Teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reports car damaged in road rage incident

Meta Minton

A teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reported that her car was damaged in a road rage incident.

The 17-year-old from Ocala at about noon Sunday had been on her way to work at the store at Rolling Acres Plaza when a pickup was driving erratically on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The truck’s driver threw trash out of the window and the rubbish landed on the hood of the teen’s 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse. He got in front of her car and “brake checked” her, the report said.

When she reached the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Avenida Central, the driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the teen’s vehicle. He used his keys or some other blunt object to leave two large gouge marks on her car. He called her a “stupid bitch.” She drove to Rolling Acres Plaza and the pickup truck continued traveling on Avenida Central. She called law enforcement.

The teen described the truck as dark blue and either a Dodge Ram or Dakota. She described the man as being 20 to 30 years old, thin build, dirty blonde hair and 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. She told police she would like to see him prosecuted.

Damage to her vehicle was estimated at $500.

