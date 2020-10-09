Friday, October 9, 2020
84.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers upset about trashy rental home in their neighborhood

Meta Minton

Villagers upset about a trashy rental home in their neighborhood are sick and tired of the situation.

The neighbors showed up Friday morning to complain about the property in the Vera Cruz Villas in the Village of Santo Domingo which was the subject of a public hearing before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

The property is located at 2166 Estevez Drive and photos presented as evidence showed trash, empty plastic bottles as well as overgrown grass and weeds. The property is owned by Trust N. 2166 Land Trust Service which has a Lake Wales mailing address.

Neighbors are upset about the condition of a home at 2166 Estevez in the Vera Cruz Villas.

“The owner of the house lives next door,” said William Kondas of 2148 Estevez Drive, one of several neighbors upset about the trashy situation who showed up at the hearing at Savannah Center.

The owner did not attend the hearing.

Neighbors said the house has been rented out.

Community Standards presented this photo of the property that was the subject of the public hearing.

One of the things the District cannot do is pick up trash. The District can mow.

“They are going to have to remove that trash in order to mow,” said Candice Dennis of Community Standards.

The owner has been given three days to bring the property into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, a $250 fine will be imposed. A $250 fine will be imposed each time the District is forced to maintain the property. If the fines reach $1,500, the matter will be turned over to District Counsel.

Related Articles

News

Coronavirus fears could cast pall over VP’s event in The Villages

Coronavirus fears could cast a pall over Vice President Mike Pence's event in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the latest.
Read more
Health

The Villages tops 700 COVID-19 cases as six more local residents succumb to virus

The Villages surpassed 700 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Friday – just five days after all three town squares reopened with live entertainment – as six more local residents succumbed to the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Golf carts and bicycles having fun crossing Chitty Chatty Bridge

The Chitty Chatty Bridge opened to the public Friday uniting the Villages of Chitty Chatty and Bradford with Lake Deaton Plaza and The Villages north of State Road 44.
Read more
News

Grandson promises to keep up home of deceased grandmother in The Villages

A grandson has promised to keep up the home of his deceased grandmother in The Villages, which has been the scene of police visits and the subject of complaints.
Read more
Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Man led by ‘God’ breaks into home for cold drink in Harbor Hills

A man who said he had been directed by “God” broke into a home and helped  himself to a cold drink in Harbor Hills.
Read more
Crime

Teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reports car damaged in road rage incident

A teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reported that her car was damaged in a road rage incident.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Coronavirus fears could cast pall over VP’s event in The Villages

Coronavirus fears could cast a pall over Vice President Mike Pence's event in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the latest.
Read more
Health

The Villages tops 700 COVID-19 cases as six more local residents succumb to virus

The Villages surpassed 700 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Friday – just five days after all three town squares reopened with live entertainment – as six more local residents succumbed to the deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pair Of Delta Flower Beetles On A Wildflower

Check out this pair of delta flower beetles on a wildflower in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Tree Frog Inside Double Hibiscus In Lady Lake

Check out this little tree frog spotted inside this double hibiscus in Lady Lake. Thanks to Gina Collins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Black Vulture Feeding Its Fledgling

This adult black vulture was feeding its fledging in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Canceled my Daily Sun subscription over offensive ad

A Village of Hillsborough resident canceled his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun over an “abhorrent” political ad. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

King Trump is his own court jester

Columnist Hugo Buchanan has a little fun with the recent actions of his favorite court jester, President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers upset about trashy rental home in their neighborhood

Villagers upset about a trashy rental home in their neighborhood are sick and tired of the situation.
Read more
News

Coronavirus fears could cast pall over VP’s event in The Villages

Coronavirus fears could cast a pall over Vice President Mike Pence's event in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the latest.
Read more
Health

The Villages tops 700 COVID-19 cases as six more local residents succumb to virus

The Villages surpassed 700 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Friday – just five days after all three town squares reopened with live entertainment – as six more local residents succumbed to the deadly virus.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Canceled my Daily Sun subscription over offensive ad

A Village of Hillsborough resident canceled his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun over an “abhorrent” political ad. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bring back happy hour!

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, lays out the case for bringing back happy hour at the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Open letter to the Director of Golf in The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in an open letter to the head of the Golf Division, describes how his life as a cancer survivor could be at stake due to changes coming to golf courses.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Man led by ‘God’ breaks into home for cold drink in Harbor Hills

A man who said he had been directed by “God” broke into a home and helped  himself to a cold drink in Harbor Hills.
Read more
Crime

Teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reports car damaged in road rage incident

A teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reported that her car was damaged in a road rage incident.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,429FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,666FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84.5 ° F
86 °
83 °
70 %
1.3mph
40 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment