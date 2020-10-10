Saturday, October 10, 2020
88.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Failure to report COVID-19 results blamed on issue with outside lab

Larry D. Croom

On the third straight day of more than 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 being reported across the country, the Florida Department of Health failed to update its Coronavirus website because of an issue with a lab that provides test results.

The website, which usually can be accessed at www.floridahealth.gov, continued to report day-old numbers well into late Saturday afternoon. The issue was blamed on the department receiving about 400,000 previously reported COVID-19 results from Helix Laboratory – a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida.

“The massive size of the data file and the need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results prevented the Department of Health’s automatic reporting system from processing yesterday’s results as it normally does,” a late afternoon press release from the Florida Department of Health said. “State epidemiologists are currently working to reconcile the data, which will take a day to finish.”

The release pointed out that the reporting issue isn’t related to notifying people of their results, as that is handled by the lab or entity that offered the test.

The failure to update the webpage that many Floridians and their families count on for daily COVID-19 updates comes as the state is in the midst of an uptick in positive results. On Friday, Florida reported 728,921 cases – an increase of 2,908 in a 24-hour period. The day before, the state reported 3,306 new positive results, which was the largest single-day increase since Sept. 19.

Locally speaking, on Friday The Villages surpassed 700 cumulative cases of COVID-19, with the vast majority – 661 – being in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community. Another 38 cases were reported in the Lake County section of the community and five have been identified in the Marion County portion of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

For Villagers and area residents, this marks the second COVID-19 website that has failed to report local numbers. Earlier this week, The Villages Charter School stopped reporting its new cases to the Sumter County School District and apparently elected instead to just report them through The Villages Developer-owned Daily Sun newspaper. That decision apparently came as the school was facing an outbreak among eight students and three staff members.

The new cases also forced 80 students to quarantine and since several of the positive results were identified among Villages High School football players, this past Friday’s game against Leesburg High School was canceled, as was next Friday’s game against South Sumter High School.

Related Articles

News

Villages fire department receives prestigious $6.52 million grant to add firefighters

The Villages Public Safety Department has been awarded a multi-million-dollar grant to hire new 27 firefighters.
Read more
News

Florida Turnpike to close for work on Water Lily Bridge

A portion of the Florida Turnpike will close Oct. 20 for work on the Water Lily Bridge.
Read more
News

Sumter County Annex in The Villages will reopen this month

The Sumter County Annex in The Villages will reopen later this month.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man nabbed in Marion County after crashing during high-speed pursuit

A Wildwood man accused of carjacking found himself behind bars late Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit that started in Citrus County.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man nabbed with stolen firearm he claims he bought at gun show

An Oakland Hills man was nabbed with a stolen firearm he claimed he bought at a gun show.
Read more
News

Truman Recreation Center family pool to be closed for maintenance

The Truman Recreation Center family pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
News

Two teens killed in high-speed crash on U.S. 301 in Sumter County

Two teenagers were killed Saturday morning in a high-speed crash on U.S. 301 in Sumter County.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages fire department receives prestigious $6.52 million grant to add firefighters

The Villages Public Safety Department has been awarded a multi-million-dollar grant to hire new 27 firefighters.
Read more
News

Florida Turnpike to close for work on Water Lily Bridge

A portion of the Florida Turnpike will close Oct. 20 for work on the Water Lily Bridge.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Delta Flower Beetles On A Wildflower

Check out this pair of delta flower beetles on a wildflower in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Tree Frog Inside Double Hibiscus In Lady Lake

Check out this little tree frog spotted inside this double hibiscus in Lady Lake. Thanks to Gina Collins for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Forget the tickets at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident says The Villages needs to pull the plug on the idea of requiring tickets for the town squares.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man nabbed in Marion County after crashing during high-speed pursuit

A Wildwood man accused of carjacking found himself behind bars late Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit that started in Citrus County.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Kudos to Villages Public Safety Department for earning $6.52 million staffing grant

We applaud Villages Public Safety Fire Chief Edmund Cain, District Manager Richard Baier and the entire Villages fire department for being awarded a prestigious grant from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

Failure to report COVID-19 results blamed on issue with outside lab

On the third straight day of more than 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 being reported across the country, the Florida Department of Health failed to update its Coronavirus website because of an issue with a lab that provides test results.
Read more
News

Villages fire department receives prestigious $6.52 million grant to add firefighters

The Villages Public Safety Department has been awarded a multi-million-dollar grant to hire new 27 firefighters.
Read more
News

Florida Turnpike to close for work on Water Lily Bridge

A portion of the Florida Turnpike will close Oct. 20 for work on the Water Lily Bridge.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Forget the tickets at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident says The Villages needs to pull the plug on the idea of requiring tickets for the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages should have talked to golfers before making decision

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages could have saved itself some headaches if golfers had been consulted about an important rule change.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

You may not know everything about the Morse family’s grip

A Stonecrester who had business ties with the Developer of The Villages, offers some details about the Morse family that might not be so well known. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man nabbed in Marion County after crashing during high-speed pursuit

A Wildwood man accused of carjacking found himself behind bars late Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit that started in Citrus County.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man nabbed with stolen firearm he claims he bought at gun show

An Oakland Hills man was nabbed with a stolen firearm he claimed he bought at a gun show.
Read more
Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,444FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,684FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
88.4 ° F
90 °
87 °
62 %
1.3mph
75 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment