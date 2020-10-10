Oakland Hills man nabbed with stolen firearm he claims he bought at gun show

An Oakland Hills man was nabbed with a stolen firearm he claimed he bought at a gun show.

Ta’Shawn Antonio McNeail, 20, was driving a black Hyundai sedan at about 2 a.m. Thursday when he was pulled over for a traffic violation in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

As the resident of the development in Lady Lake was being patted down, a loaded Canik 55 TPSFX 9mm fell from his waistband. A check revealed the firearm had been reported as stolen. McNeail claimed he purchased the weapon at a gun show in Tampa for $500. When he was informed it had been reported as stolen, McNeail said he was “not aware.” He also had 19 rounds of ammunition.

Two Xanax tablets were also discovered in the vehicle. McNeail claimed they did not belong to him.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.