Sumter County Annex in The Villages will reopen this month

The Sumter County Annex in The Villages will reopen on Oct. 19.

The Sumter County Tax Collector’s Office will reopen, however, driver’s licenses will be accepted by appointment only. The office will be processing registration renewals, handicap permits, property taxes, and titles by drop off only, and documents will be mailed to customers within 24 hours. The office hours for this location will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registration renewals, property tax payments, driver’s license renewals and replacements, hunting and fishing licenses, and forms are available on the Tax Collector’s website at www.sumtertaxcollector.com. For additional questions or to schedule your appointment with the Tax Collector, contact (352) 569-6740.

The offices of the Sumter County Clerk of Courts will reopen at The Villages Annex. Office hours will be 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For additional questions, please call (352) 569-6600.

The Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office will reopen with office hours from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For additional questions, call (352) 569-6800.