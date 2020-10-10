VP arrives in The Villages with urgent message for voters

Vice President Mike Pence arrived Saturday afternoon in The Villages with an urgent message for voters.

He urged them to work hard in the final weeks leading up to the election for “four more years” of the Trump Administration.

Pence drew a crowd of several hundred red-white-and-blue adorned fans to Brownwood Paddock Square. About 50 percent were wearing masks. The Secret Service required those with tickets to wear their masks during the screening process, prior to allowing access to the area behind the Barnstorm Theater where Pence spoke.

The vice president said voters face an important choice on Nov. 3.

“The choice in this election is whether America will remain America,” Pence said.

The former Indiana governor said four years ago, the pundits wrote off the Trump ticket and had assumed Hillary Clinton would be the victor.

He said the same thing is happening today.

“Trump will keep the promises made to you. Now we need to fight for him. It’s on, Florida. The road to victory runs right through Florida,” he said.

He also offered a glimpse into the future.

“Four more years means more jobs. Four more years means more judges. Four more years means more support for our troops. Four more years means more support for our police. It’s going to take at least four more years to drain the swamp,” Pence said.

Pence was joined at the event in The Villages by Congressman Daniel Webster.

The vice president urged those present to support Webster in November to introduce “a new Republican majority” in the U.S. House of Representatives and drive Speaker Nancy Pelosi from power.