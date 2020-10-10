Wildwood man nabbed in Marion County after crashing during high-speed pursuit

A Wildwood man accused of carjacking found himself behind bars late Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit that started in Citrus County.

Two Marion County sheriff’s deputies – one of whom was off duty – responded to the area near N. Hwy. 329 and N. Hwy. 441 to assist the Florida Highway Patrol in the pursuit. The off-duty deputy located 24-year-old Anthony Tyrone Brutton traveling south on N. Hwy. 441, where he ran a red light, a report states.

The deputy initiated a second pursuit and Brutton eventually crashed into the rear bumper of a semi-truck and then fled on foot through a pasture. He ultimately was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto, hit and run, driving with license suspended, resisting without violence and violation of Lake County probation. He was being held on no bond and is due in court Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., jail records show.