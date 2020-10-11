38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.

The Village of De La Vista resident, who has been the boyfriend of a woman who famously had her father barred from his home in The Villages in 2018, had been at the wheel of red Ford utility vehicle at 11:38 p.m. Thursday traveling westbound on County Road 466 in the area of County Road 233 in Wildwood when he was pulled over for not having his license plate fully illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Hoffman was “nervous” and “reluctant” to step out of the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a black digital scale.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

Hoffman has a history of trouble with the law. In 2016 during a drunk driving arrest in The Villages, Hoffman hurled racial slurs at Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He lost his driver’s license for six months. In 2014, he was arrested for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. He was placed on probation for six months and later provided the court with proof that he had completed a substance abuse evaluation. In 2008, he was convicted of battery in Ohio.