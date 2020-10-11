Sunday, October 11, 2020
84.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

Meta Minton

Derek Hoffman

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.

The Village of De La Vista resident, who has been the boyfriend of a woman who famously had her father barred from his home in The Villages in 2018, had been at the wheel of red Ford utility vehicle at 11:38 p.m. Thursday traveling westbound on County Road 466 in the area of County Road 233 in Wildwood when he was pulled over for not having his license plate fully illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Hoffman was “nervous” and “reluctant” to step out of the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a black digital scale.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

Hoffman has a history of trouble with the law. In 2016 during a drunk driving arrest in The Villages, Hoffman hurled racial slurs at Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He lost his driver’s license for six months. In 2014, he was arrested for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. He was placed on probation for six months and later provided the court with proof that he had completed a substance abuse evaluation. In 2008, he was convicted of battery in Ohio.

Related Articles

News

Defeated commissioner reclaims loan while donating cash to GOP and charities

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has reclaimed a loan he made to his own campaign and donated remaining cash in his re-election coffers to the GOP and some charities.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed over insult to mother arrested second time after violating bond

A man jailed last week in a brawl over an insult to his mother was arrested a second time after violating bond in the first arrest.
Read more
News

LWV site offers details information on candidates and amendments

Voters can turn to a trusted voice for personalized information ahead of Election Day.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s deputy arrests woman with syringe and meth during traffic stop

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman with a syringe and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the wee hours of the morning.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s SWAT team helps rescue 4 hostages in Hernando

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team helped rescue four people who were being held hostage in Hernando on Saturday.
Read more
News

VP arrives in The Villages with urgent message for voters

Vice President Mike Pence arrived Saturday afternoon in The Villages with an urgent message for voters. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
News

Lighthouse operator to try to stop revolving door at Spanish Springs location

The operator at the popular Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille is taking over a restaurant location in Spanish Springs that has changed hands many times over the years.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Defeated commissioner reclaims loan while donating cash to GOP and charities

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has reclaimed a loan he made to his own campaign and donated remaining cash in his re-election coffers to the GOP and some charities.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed over insult to mother arrested second time after violating bond

A man jailed last week in a brawl over an insult to his mother was arrested a second time after violating bond in the first arrest.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Delta Flower Beetles On A Wildflower

Check out this pair of delta flower beetles on a wildflower in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
News

Defeated commissioner reclaims loan while donating cash to GOP and charities

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has reclaimed a loan he made to his own campaign and donated remaining cash in his re-election coffers to the GOP and some charities.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed over insult to mother arrested second time after violating bond

A man jailed last week in a brawl over an insult to his mother was arrested a second time after violating bond in the first arrest.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Golf cart rules during course of play

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Valle Verde resident weighs in on golf cart rules with regard to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager thanks EMS personnel who saved husband’s life

A Village of Hemingway resident thanks EMS personnel who saved her husband’s life. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed over insult to mother arrested second time after violating bond

A man jailed last week in a brawl over an insult to his mother was arrested a second time after violating bond in the first arrest.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s deputy arrests woman with syringe and meth during traffic stop

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman with a syringe and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the wee hours of the morning.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,477FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,695FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84.3 ° F
85 °
83 °
89 %
2.5mph
40 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment