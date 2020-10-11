Sunday, October 11, 2020
84.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across tri-county area

Larry D. Croom

Nine more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported across the tri-county area.

Five of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, three lived in Lake County and one was a Sumter County resident. The Florida Department of Health only provided information on three of the victims on Sunday, all of whom were from Marion County. They were identified as:

  • 74-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 26;
  • 61-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 27; and
  • 75-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 28.

The reason for the missing information about the local victims could be because officials with the Department of Health officials have been scrambling to clean up a problem with the agency’s website after Helix Laboratory dumped 400,000 previously reported results into the database. The issue kept the health department from releasing statistics on Saturday but didn’t hamper efforts to notify people of their test results, the department said in a news release.

Locally speaking, 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Friday to Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up nine for a total of 713;
  • Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,310;
  • Lady Lake up six for a total of 336;
  • Wildwood up four for a total of 438;
  • Summerfield up four for a total of 405;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 175; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 41.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,644 cases – an increase of 32 from Friday to Sunday – among 1,493 men, 1,129 women, 10 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 204 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 721 in correctional facilities. There have been 77 deaths and 264 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 670 cases. Besides the ones mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (639), Bushnell (317, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (137), Webster (94), Lake Panasoffkee (83), Center Hill (53), Sumterville (45) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (41). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 200 cases among 96 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 20,713 – increase of 137
  • Men: 9,276
  • Women: 11,230
  • Non-residents: 83
  • People listed as unknown: 124
  • Deaths: 604
  • Hospitalizations: 1,929

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,917 – increase of 55
  • Men: 3,654
  • Women: 4,105
  • Non-residents: 53
  • People listed as unknown: 105
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 640
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 267
  • Deaths: 205
  • Hospitalizations: 660
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,974), Leesburg (1,310), Tavares (752), Eustis (625) and Mount Dora (609). The Villages also is reporting 38 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,152 – increase of 50
  • Men: 4,129
  • Women: 5,996
  • Non-residents: 20
  • People listed as unknown: 7
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,043
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,230
  • Deaths: 322
  • Hospitalizations: 1,005
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,813), Summerfield (405), Belleview (364), Dunnellon (349) and Citra (192). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,421 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (103) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 734,491 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,570 from Friday to Sunday. Of those, 725,415 are residents. A total of 48,402 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,433 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 15,552 deaths and 45,924 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

News

Judge hands major victory to rogue realtors in battle with Properties of The Villages

A pair of rogue realtors who dared to step outside the powerful grip of The Villages have scored a major victory in court.
Read more
News

Irate dog owner tears down ‘no trespassing’ sign in The Villages

An irate dog owner tore down a “no trespassing” sign within  the first day it was erected at the future site of a new recreation center in The Villages.
Read more
News

Trump-backing congressman who lost legs fighting in Afghanistan coming to The Villages

A Florida Republican congressman who lost both of his legs while serving in the Army in Afghanistan is coming back to The Villages.
Read more
Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
News

Defeated commissioner reclaims loan while donating cash to GOP and charities

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has reclaimed a loan he made to his own campaign and donated remaining cash in his re-election coffers to the GOP and some charities.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed over insult to mother arrested second time after violating bond

A man jailed last week in a brawl over an insult to his mother was arrested a second time after violating bond in the first arrest.
Read more
News

LWV site offers details information on candidates and amendments

Voters can turn to a trusted voice for personalized information ahead of Election Day.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across tri-county area

Nine more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported across the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Irate dog owner tears down ‘no trespassing’ sign in The Villages

An irate dog owner tore down a “no trespassing” sign within  the first day it was erected at the future site of a new recreation center in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Delta Flower Beetles On A Wildflower

Check out this pair of delta flower beetles on a wildflower in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Judge hands major victory to rogue realtors in battle with Properties of The Villages

A pair of rogue realtors who dared to step outside the powerful grip of The Villages have scored a major victory in court.
Read more
Health

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across tri-county area

Nine more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported across the tri-county area.
Read more
News

Irate dog owner tears down ‘no trespassing’ sign in The Villages

An irate dog owner tore down a “no trespassing” sign within  the first day it was erected at the future site of a new recreation center in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Golf cart rules during course of play

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Valle Verde resident weighs in on golf cart rules with regard to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager thanks EMS personnel who saved husband’s life

A Village of Hemingway resident thanks EMS personnel who saved her husband’s life. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed over insult to mother arrested second time after violating bond

A man jailed last week in a brawl over an insult to his mother was arrested a second time after violating bond in the first arrest.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s deputy arrests woman with syringe and meth during traffic stop

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman with a syringe and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the wee hours of the morning.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,477FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,695FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84.3 ° F
85 °
83 °
89 %
2.5mph
40 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment