9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across tri-county area

Nine more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported across the tri-county area.

Five of the latest fatalities lived in Marion County, three lived in Lake County and one was a Sumter County resident. The Florida Department of Health only provided information on three of the victims on Sunday, all of whom were from Marion County. They were identified as:

74-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 26;

61-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 27; and

75-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 28.

The reason for the missing information about the local victims could be because officials with the Department of Health officials have been scrambling to clean up a problem with the agency’s website after Helix Laboratory dumped 400,000 previously reported results into the database. The issue kept the health department from releasing statistics on Saturday but didn’t hamper efforts to notify people of their test results, the department said in a news release.

Locally speaking, 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Friday to Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up nine for a total of 713;

Leesburg up seven for a total of 1,310;

Lady Lake up six for a total of 336;

Wildwood up four for a total of 438;

Summerfield up four for a total of 405;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 175; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 41.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,644 cases – an increase of 32 from Friday to Sunday – among 1,493 men, 1,129 women, 10 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 204 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 721 in correctional facilities. There have been 77 deaths and 264 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 670 cases. Besides the ones mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (639), Bushnell (317, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (137), Webster (94), Lake Panasoffkee (83), Center Hill (53), Sumterville (45) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (41). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 200 cases among 96 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 20,713 – increase of 137

Men: 9,276

Women: 11,230

Non-residents: 83

People listed as unknown: 124

Deaths: 604

Hospitalizations: 1,929

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,917 – increase of 55

Men: 3,654

Women: 4,105

Non-residents: 53

People listed as unknown: 105

Cases in long-term care facilities: 640

Cases in correctional facilities: 267

Deaths: 205

Hospitalizations: 660

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,974), Leesburg (1,310), Tavares (752), Eustis (625) and Mount Dora (609). The Villages also is reporting 38 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,152 – increase of 50

Men: 4,129

Women: 5,996

Non-residents: 20

People listed as unknown: 7

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,043

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,230

Deaths: 322

Hospitalizations: 1,005

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,813), Summerfield (405), Belleview (364), Dunnellon (349) and Citra (192). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,421 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (103) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 734,491 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,570 from Friday to Sunday. Of those, 725,415 are residents. A total of 48,402 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,433 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 15,552 deaths and 45,924 people have been hospitalized.