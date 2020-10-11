LWV site offers details information on candidates and amendments

Voters can turn to a trusted voice for personalized information ahead of Election Day.

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County offers a wealth of information at www.lwvtri.org and by logging onto www.Vote411.org you can plug in your address and see exactly what will be on your ballot.

The League of Women Voters has gone to extensive work to collect information on local candidates, including those in county races for commissions and school boards. The League of Women Voters’ site has detailed information about the candidates’ positions and what they’ll be paid if they win the race.

There is also information about statewide amendments you’ll be seeing on the ballot.

The purpose of the League of Women Voters is to promote informed and active participation of citizens in their government through education and advocacy. The League is non-partisan in that it does not support or oppose any political party or candidate; it is political in that it takes positions on selected public issues after member study and agreement.