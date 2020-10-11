Man jailed over insult to mother arrested second time after violating bond

A man jailed last week in a brawl over an insult to his mother was arrested a second time after violating bond in the first arrest.

James Allen Schaffer, 67, was booked Friday night at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest by Wildwood police on a charge of contempt of court. He posted bond $1,000 Saturday night and was released.

Schaffer had originally been arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a woman at their residence in the 300 block of Shawn Avenue in Wildwood.

Schaffer had been laying in bed when the woman “began to make comments about his mother,” according to an arrest report. He said the woman has been arguing with his mother and he was “tired of it.” He and the woman have been in a relationship for about a year, the report noted.

Schaffer grabbed the woman’s arm while she was seated on a couch. He struck her in the face and broke her glasses. They wrestled until she walked outside. Schaffer locked the door, prompting the woman to walk to a neighbor’s house and call police. Schaffer was arrested on a charge of battery. He was released late Thursday night on $1,000 bond. Schaffer violated the conditions of his bond and was rearrested the following day.