Sunday, October 11, 2020
84 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020

Gabe Mirkin

Dr. Gabe Mirkin

Every summer from 1916 to the 1950s, epidemics of the polio virus infected thousands of people in the U.S. Some died at the time of the infection, some were permanently paralyzed, and a much larger number recovered but died prematurely many years later from “post-polio syndrome” in which the muscles affected by the original polio infection become weak again, and they often died of heart failure. You don’t see polio much in North America today because of the work on polio vaccines by Jonas Salk, Albert Sabin, and Joseph Melnick. Since the late 1950s, children in the U.S. have been vaccinated against polio as a routine part of their health care.

You can expect this current COVID-19 pandemic to continue until at least 40 percent of the U.S. population is immunized with a vaccine, and a smaller percentage becomes immune after having COVID-19. The reason this coronavirus is killing so many people is because it had never infected humans until 2019. Virtually 100 percent of the human population will become infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 when they are exposed. To stop the pandemic, we need “herd immunity” where there are enough people who are protected by their own immunity that the virus is no longer circulating everywhere you go. That can only be accomplished with a vaccine, because it would take many years for enough people to suffer COVID-19 to reach a state of herd immunity.  The polio virus devastated the U.S. for more than 40 years and still was not extinguished until vaccines became widely available.  We should have vaccines by January 2021, but the early distribution will go mostly to health care workers. The general population will probably be able to receive the vaccine by March or April of 2021. Even if you think that you do not need the vaccine, I believe that you should get one as a gesture of good will towards your neighbors to help protect all of us from becoming infected.

Post-Polio Syndrome
Many years after a person appears to have recovered from polio, and their paralyzed muscles have been moving again, polio survivors can start to lose muscle function and become progressively weaker to the point where they can return to the level of disability they had with polio many years earlier. All people lose nerves with aging, and like everyone else, people who have recovered from polio will lose nerves as they age. However, when they lose a single nerve, they also lose many muscle fibers because their nerves innervate many “recovered” muscle fibers. Post-polio syndrome means that most people who have recovered from polio become weaker and weaker as they age, often becoming completely disabled.

Will there be a Post-COVID-19 Syndrome? Because COVID-19 is such a new disease, we do not yet know whether there will be long-term consequences in people who have recovered from this virus. The CDC notes that COVID-19 symptoms can sometimes persist for months, and the virus can damage the lungs, heart and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health problems (CDC website, September 16, 2020). Heart damage may also explain some frequently reported long-term symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and heart palpitations.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a Villager. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com

Related Articles

Opinions

Kudos to Villages Public Safety Department for earning $6.52 million staffing grant

We applaud Villages Public Safety Fire Chief Edmund Cain, District Manager Richard Baier and the entire Villages fire department for being awarded a prestigious grant from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.
Read more
Opinions

King Trump is his own court jester

Columnist Hugo Buchanan has a little fun with the recent actions of his favorite court jester, President Trump.
Read more
Opinions

John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on AAC

Villager John Wilcox deserves praise for 12 years of service on the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more
Opinions

Congressman’s office helps widow recover more than $200,000

Congressman Daniel Webster's office helped a widow recover more than $200,000 in benefits. He offers details.
Read more
Opinions

COVID-19 provides new ammunition for Medicare scammers

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are targeting beneficiaries with offers of free COVID-19 tests in exchange for their Medicare number or other personal information. AARP offers tips on protecting yourself from scammers.
Read more
Opinions

Villagers should be wary of scammers pretending to be with Department of Justice

Villagers should take heed as multiple reports have indicated that individuals claiming to represent the Department of Justice are calling members of the public as part of an imposter scam.
Read more
Opinions

Avoid both low carb and high carb diets

In a new study from Japan, researchers found that both a low-carbohydrate/high animal protein diet and a high-carbohydrate/low animal protein diet were equally associated with increased death rates. Dr. Gabe Mirkin breaks down the study and offers advice.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Lighthouse operator to try to stop revolving door at Spanish Springs location

The operator at the popular Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille is taking over a restaurant location in Spanish Springs that has changed hands many times over the years.
Read more
Health

Villages Charter School stops reporting COVID-19 cases as outbreak hits

Despite an outbreak of COVID-19 among students and staff, The Villages Charter School is no longer reporting the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus at its facilities to the Sumter County School District.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Delta Flower Beetles On A Wildflower

Check out this pair of delta flower beetles on a wildflower in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Tree Frog Inside Double Hibiscus In Lady Lake

Check out this little tree frog spotted inside this double hibiscus in Lady Lake. Thanks to Gina Collins for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Forget the tickets at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident says The Villages needs to pull the plug on the idea of requiring tickets for the town squares.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man nabbed in Marion County after crashing during high-speed pursuit

A Wildwood man accused of carjacking found himself behind bars late Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit that started in Citrus County.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

VP arrives in The Villages with urgent message for voters

Vice President Mike Pence arrived Saturday afternoon in The Villages with an urgent message for voters. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
News

Lighthouse operator to try to stop revolving door at Spanish Springs location

The operator at the popular Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille is taking over a restaurant location in Spanish Springs that has changed hands many times over the years.
Read more
Health

Villages Charter School stops reporting COVID-19 cases as outbreak hits

Despite an outbreak of COVID-19 among students and staff, The Villages Charter School is no longer reporting the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus at its facilities to the Sumter County School District.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Forget the tickets at town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident says The Villages needs to pull the plug on the idea of requiring tickets for the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages should have talked to golfers before making decision

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages could have saved itself some headaches if golfers had been consulted about an important rule change.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

You may not know everything about the Morse family’s grip

A Stonecrester who had business ties with the Developer of The Villages offers some details about the Morse family that might not be so well known. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Wildwood man nabbed in Marion County after crashing during high-speed pursuit

A Wildwood man accused of carjacking found himself behind bars late Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit that started in Citrus County.
Read more
Crime

Oakland Hills man nabbed with stolen firearm he claims he bought at gun show

An Oakland Hills man was nabbed with a stolen firearm he claimed he bought at a gun show.
Read more
Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,469FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,691FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84 ° F
84.2 °
84 °
74 %
2.9mph
40 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment