Sunday, October 11, 2020
84.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Sheriff’s deputy arrests woman with syringe and meth during traffic stop

Meta Minton

Grace Rosalie Saponaro

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman with a syringe and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the wee hours of the morning.

Grace Rosalie Saponaro, 29, of Belleview, had been driving a white Ford F-350 pickup at 1:50 a.m. Friday on County Road 467 near County Road 476 when the deputy noticed the truck did not have an operational tag light. During the traffic stop, the deputy noted that Saponaro was “shaking involuntarily,” according to the arrest report. An inquiry showed the license plate was “no longer assigned” to the pickup.

The Detroit, Mich. native claimed she bought the truck two days earlier and had not registered it.   

A search of the vehicle turned up a syringe and methamphetamine.

She was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s SWAT team helps rescue 4 hostages in Hernando

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team helped rescue four people who were being held hostage in Hernando on Saturday.
Read more
News

VP arrives in The Villages with urgent message for voters

Vice President Mike Pence arrived Saturday afternoon in The Villages with an urgent message for voters. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
News

Lighthouse operator to try to stop revolving door at Spanish Springs location

The operator at the popular Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille is taking over a restaurant location in Spanish Springs that has changed hands many times over the years.
Read more
Health

Villages Charter School stops reporting COVID-19 cases as outbreak hits

Despite an outbreak of COVID-19 among students and staff, The Villages Charter School is no longer reporting the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus at its facilities to the Sumter County School District.
Read more
Health

Failure to report COVID-19 results blamed on issue with outside lab

On the third straight day of more than 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 being reported across the country, the Florida Department of Health failed to update its Coronavirus website because of an issue with a lab that provides test results.
Read more
News

Villages fire department receives prestigious $6.52 million grant to add firefighters

The Villages Public Safety Department has been awarded a multi-million-dollar grant to hire new 27 firefighters.
Read more
News

Florida Turnpike to close for work on Water Lily Bridge

A portion of the Florida Turnpike will close Oct. 20 for work on the Water Lily Bridge.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s SWAT team helps rescue 4 hostages in Hernando

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team helped rescue four people who were being held hostage in Hernando on Saturday.
Read more
News

VP arrives in The Villages with urgent message for voters

Vice President Mike Pence arrived Saturday afternoon in The Villages with an urgent message for voters. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Delta Flower Beetles On A Wildflower

Check out this pair of delta flower beetles on a wildflower in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sheriff’s deputy arrests woman with syringe and meth during traffic stop

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman with a syringe and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the wee hours of the morning.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Sheriff’s deputy arrests woman with syringe and meth during traffic stop

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman with a syringe and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the wee hours of the morning.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s SWAT team helps rescue 4 hostages in Hernando

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team helped rescue four people who were being held hostage in Hernando on Saturday.
Read more
News

VP arrives in The Villages with urgent message for voters

Vice President Mike Pence arrived Saturday afternoon in The Villages with an urgent message for voters. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Golf cart rules during course of play

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Valle Verde resident weighs in on golf cart rules with regard to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager thanks EMS personnel who saved husband’s life

A Village of Hemingway resident thanks EMS personnel who saved her husband’s life. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sheriff’s deputy arrests woman with syringe and meth during traffic stop

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman with a syringe and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the wee hours of the morning.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s SWAT team helps rescue 4 hostages in Hernando

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team helped rescue four people who were being held hostage in Hernando on Saturday.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man nabbed in Marion County after crashing during high-speed pursuit

A Wildwood man accused of carjacking found himself behind bars late Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit that started in Citrus County.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,477FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,695FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84.3 ° F
85 °
83 °
89 %
2.5mph
40 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment