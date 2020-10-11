Sheriff’s deputy arrests woman with syringe and meth during traffic stop

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman with a syringe and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the wee hours of the morning.

Grace Rosalie Saponaro, 29, of Belleview, had been driving a white Ford F-350 pickup at 1:50 a.m. Friday on County Road 467 near County Road 476 when the deputy noticed the truck did not have an operational tag light. During the traffic stop, the deputy noted that Saponaro was “shaking involuntarily,” according to the arrest report. An inquiry showed the license plate was “no longer assigned” to the pickup.

The Detroit, Mich. native claimed she bought the truck two days earlier and had not registered it.

A search of the vehicle turned up a syringe and methamphetamine.

She was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.