Sumter County sheriff’s SWAT team helps rescue 4 hostages in Hernando

Larry D. Croom

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team helped rescue four people who were being held hostage in Hernando on Saturday.

At about 4 p.m. the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an armed suspect barricaded inside of a home with shots fired near the intersection of Highway 41 and Van Ness Road. Deputies immediately responded to the scene and began securing the area.

Members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team and drone operators assisted the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday after an armed suspected took four hostages.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT team also responded and began working to safely remove the four victims being held in a structure adjacent to the home. Sumter County sheriff’s SWAT team members and drone operators also responded to assist.

As the situation developed, members of both SWAT teams were able to safely remove the four victims from an adjacent structure. Following their rescue, the victims began working with the Citrus County sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team in an attempt to talk the suspect out of the home without further incident.

After an hour, SWAT team members were able to convince the suspect to put down the weapon and surrender. Deputies then discovered one person dead at the scene.

“Members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office specialty teams undergo extensive training year round to ensure they are prepared for incidents such as this one,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “The tireless efforts of our patrol deputies, the SWAT team, the Crisis Negotiation Team and our partners at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office saved the life of four innocent people today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Our detectives will continue to work diligently to bring them justice.”

Detectives with the Citrus County sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit will continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 726-1121 and ask for the Major Crimes Unit.

News

VP arrives in The Villages with urgent message for voters

Vice President Mike Pence arrived Saturday afternoon in The Villages with an urgent message for voters. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
News

Lighthouse operator to try to stop revolving door at Spanish Springs location

The operator at the popular Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille is taking over a restaurant location in Spanish Springs that has changed hands many times over the years.
Health

Villages Charter School stops reporting COVID-19 cases as outbreak hits

Despite an outbreak of COVID-19 among students and staff, The Villages Charter School is no longer reporting the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus at its facilities to the Sumter County School District.
Health

Failure to report COVID-19 results blamed on issue with outside lab

On the third straight day of more than 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 being reported across the country, the Florida Department of Health failed to update its Coronavirus website because of an issue with a lab that provides test results.
News

Villages fire department receives prestigious $6.52 million grant to add firefighters

The Villages Public Safety Department has been awarded a multi-million-dollar grant to hire new 27 firefighters.
News

Florida Turnpike to close for work on Water Lily Bridge

A portion of the Florida Turnpike will close Oct. 20 for work on the Water Lily Bridge.
News

Sumter County Annex in The Villages will reopen this month

The Sumter County Annex in The Villages will reopen later this month.
