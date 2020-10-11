Sumter County sheriff’s SWAT team helps rescue 4 hostages in Hernando

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team helped rescue four people who were being held hostage in Hernando on Saturday.

At about 4 p.m. the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an armed suspect barricaded inside of a home with shots fired near the intersection of Highway 41 and Van Ness Road. Deputies immediately responded to the scene and began securing the area.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT team also responded and began working to safely remove the four victims being held in a structure adjacent to the home. Sumter County sheriff’s SWAT team members and drone operators also responded to assist.

As the situation developed, members of both SWAT teams were able to safely remove the four victims from an adjacent structure. Following their rescue, the victims began working with the Citrus County sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team in an attempt to talk the suspect out of the home without further incident.

After an hour, SWAT team members were able to convince the suspect to put down the weapon and surrender. Deputies then discovered one person dead at the scene.

“Members of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office specialty teams undergo extensive training year round to ensure they are prepared for incidents such as this one,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “The tireless efforts of our patrol deputies, the SWAT team, the Crisis Negotiation Team and our partners at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office saved the life of four innocent people today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Our detectives will continue to work diligently to bring them justice.”

Detectives with the Citrus County sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit will continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 726-1121 and ask for the Major Crimes Unit.