Sunday, October 11, 2020
84.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Trump-backing congressman who lost legs fighting in Afghanistan coming to The Villages

Larry D. Croom

Rep. Brian Mast

A Florida Republican congressman who lost both of his legs while serving in the Army in Afghanistan is coming back to The Villages.

Rep. Brian Mast, who is in his second term representing the 18th Congressional District, will speak to members of The Villages chapter of Trump Team 2020 Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The event, which will be limited to 192 participants because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at the Rohan Recreation Center from 6-9 p.m.

Those wishing to get tickets to hear Mast speak can click HERE. Gold members of Trump Team 2020 Florida will meet with him in a 30-minute private session beginning at 6 p.m. Because of COVID-19, no food or drinks will be provided, though attendees are welcome to bring their own.

Those attending the event also should bring face coverings. There will be a 50/50 drawing and Trump merchandise will be available for purchase.

State Rep. Brian Mast is coming to The Villages on Wednesday, Oct. 14 to speak at a Villagers for Trump 2020 Florida event. The congressman lost both of his legs in 2010 while serving in the Army in Afghanistan.

Mast, an ardent supporter of President Trump, was elected to Congress in November 2016 by winning 53 percent of the vote. He was re-elected in 2018 and currently is running against Democrat Pam Keith for his third term.

Mast served in the Army for more than 12 years and earned several medals, including a Bronze Star, an Army Commendation Medal for Valor, a Purple Heart and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. While deployed in Afghanistan, he worked as a bomb disposal expert under the elite Joint Special Operations Command.

The combat engineer was critically injured in September 2010 while helping to clear a path for Army Rangers in Kandahar. He stepped on an improvised explosive device on a roadway and eventually had to have both of his legs and his left index finger amputated.

But Mast remained on active duty during his recovery and provided his expertise to the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms. After retiring from the Army, he continued working in counter-terrorism and national defense as an explosive specialist with the Department of Homeland Security. He also earned a degree from Harvard University and volunteered to serve alongside the Israel Defense Forces to show support for the freedom that strong United States ally represents throughout the Middle East and across the globe.

Brian Mast at the Indy Orchid Gala at Savannah Center in September 2015.

Mast, who in 2018 was said to be under consideration by Trump for the top Veterans Affairs post, currently serves on the state House’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee. He and his wife, Brianna, live in Palm City with their four children, Magnum, Maverick, Madalyn and Major.

Mast is no stranger to The Villages, having visited the mega-retirement community in September 2015 to attend the Villagers for Veterans Indy Orchid Gala. He performed “God Bless America” during the annual event, which raised money to benefit injured veterans.

At that gala, Mast told Villages-News.com that he believed all veterans returning home from combat “just want to be treated like everybody else.” He said they don’t want to be seen as broken, injured or maimed.

“We’re people who gave our service to the United States of America,” he said. “We were doing something we loved. We were doing something we wanted to do. Our service in the military builds character. Veterans knows what it means and we never lose what we learned in the service.”

Related Articles

Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
News

Defeated commissioner reclaims loan while donating cash to GOP and charities

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has reclaimed a loan he made to his own campaign and donated remaining cash in his re-election coffers to the GOP and some charities.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed over insult to mother arrested second time after violating bond

A man jailed last week in a brawl over an insult to his mother was arrested a second time after violating bond in the first arrest.
Read more
News

LWV site offers details information on candidates and amendments

Voters can turn to a trusted voice for personalized information ahead of Election Day.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s deputy arrests woman with syringe and meth during traffic stop

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman with a syringe and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the wee hours of the morning.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s SWAT team helps rescue 4 hostages in Hernando

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team helped rescue four people who were being held hostage in Hernando on Saturday.
Read more
News

VP arrives in The Villages with urgent message for voters

Vice President Mike Pence arrived Saturday afternoon in The Villages with an urgent message for voters. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
News

Defeated commissioner reclaims loan while donating cash to GOP and charities

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has reclaimed a loan he made to his own campaign and donated remaining cash in his re-election coffers to the GOP and some charities.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pair Of Delta Flower Beetles On A Wildflower

Check out this pair of delta flower beetles on a wildflower in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at polio in the 1940s compared to COVID-19 in 2020.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Trump-backing congressman who lost legs fighting in Afghanistan coming to The Villages

A Florida Republican congressman who lost both of his legs while serving in the Army in Afghanistan is coming back to The Villages.
Read more
Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
News

Defeated commissioner reclaims loan while donating cash to GOP and charities

A defeated Sumter County commissioner has reclaimed a loan he made to his own campaign and donated remaining cash in his re-election coffers to the GOP and some charities.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Resist masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says Americans should resist masks and get back to normal.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Golf cart rules during course of play

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Valle Verde resident weighs in on golf cart rules with regard to concerns about COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager thanks EMS personnel who saved husband’s life

A Village of Hemingway resident thanks EMS personnel who saved her husband’s life. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed over insult to mother arrested second time after violating bond

A man jailed last week in a brawl over an insult to his mother was arrested a second time after violating bond in the first arrest.
Read more
Crime

Sheriff’s deputy arrests woman with syringe and meth during traffic stop

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrested a woman with a syringe and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the wee hours of the morning.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,477FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,695FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84.3 ° F
85 °
83 °
89 %
2.5mph
40 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment