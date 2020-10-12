Monday, October 12, 2020
4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area reports slowdown in new cases

Larry D. Croom

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of new cases slowed Monday across the tri-county area.

Three of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Lake County. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 74-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 26;
  • 75-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 28;
  • 74-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 30; and
  • 86-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 11.

Only 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 716;
  • Summerfield up four for a total of 409;
  • Leesburg up three for a total of 1,313;
  • Wildwood up one for a total of 439;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 337;
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 176; and
  • Belleview up one for a total of 365.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,648 cases – an increase of 4 from Sunday to Monday – among 1,496 men, 1,130 women, 10 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 205 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 720 in correctional facilities. There have been 77 deaths and 267 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 672 cases. Besides those in Wildwood mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (639), Bushnell (318, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (137), Webster (94), Lake Panasoffkee (83), Center Hill (53), Sumterville (45) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (41). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 200 cases among 96 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 20,754 – increase of 36
  • Men: 9,298
  • Women: 11,250
  • Non-residents: 82
  • People listed as unknown: 124
  • Deaths: 607
  • Hospitalizations: 1,936

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,939 – increase of 22
  • Men: 3,666
  • Women: 4,115
  • Non-residents: 53
  • People listed as unknown: 105
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 640
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 267
  • Deaths: 206
  • Hospitalizations: 661
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,977), Leesburg (1,313), Tavares (753), Eustis (627) and Mount Dora (611). The Villages also is reporting 39 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,167 – increase of 10
  • Men: 4,136
  • Women: 6,005
  • Non-residents: 19
  • People listed as unknown: 7
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,044
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,230
  • Deaths: 324
  • Hospitalizations: 1,008
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,824), Summerfield (409), Belleview (365), Dunnellon (348) and Citra (192). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,420 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (102) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 736,024 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,533 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 726,934 are residents. A total of 48,457 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,461 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 15,599 deaths and 46,015 people have been hospitalized.

News

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing being offered in The Villages 

Villager Bart Zoellner said he was recently tested for COVID-19 for free by the Sumter County Health Department. He said the drive-up experience was so easy, he’s encouraging fellow Villagers to do the same thing.
Read more
Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement said she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
News

The Villages wants younger employees living inside Leesburg portion of community

Leesburg commissioners heard the first readings of ordinances on Monday night that signal a marked change in The Villages’ housing philosophy.
Read more
News

PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood could nearly double in size

PepperTree Apartments along U.S. 301 could nearly double in size after Wildwood commissioners Monday voted to send a land-use amendment to the state for review.
Read more
Crime

Woman with weed arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman with marijuana in her purse was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family Pool will be temporarily closed for maintenance. We'll tell you when.
Read more
News

Judge hands major victory to rogue realtors in battle with Properties of The Villages

A pair of rogue realtors who dared to step outside the powerful grip of The Villages have scored a major victory in court.
Read more
News

Crime

Health

News

Crime

