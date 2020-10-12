4 more local COVID-19 deaths as tri-county area reports slowdown in new cases

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of new cases slowed Monday across the tri-county area.

Three of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Lake County. They were identified by the Florida Department of Health as:

74-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 26;

75-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 28;

74-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive Sept. 30; and

86-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive Aug. 11.

Only 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 716;

Summerfield up four for a total of 409;

Leesburg up three for a total of 1,313;

Wildwood up one for a total of 439;

Lady Lake up one for a total of 337;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 176; and

Belleview up one for a total of 365.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,648 cases – an increase of 4 from Sunday to Monday – among 1,496 men, 1,130 women, 10 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 205 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 720 in correctional facilities. There have been 77 deaths and 267 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 672 cases. Besides those in Wildwood mentioned above, others have been identified in Coleman (639), Bushnell (318, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (137), Webster (94), Lake Panasoffkee (83), Center Hill (53), Sumterville (45) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (41). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 200 cases among 96 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 20,754 – increase of 36

Men: 9,298

Women: 11,250

Non-residents: 82

People listed as unknown: 124

Deaths: 607

Hospitalizations: 1,936

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 7,939 – increase of 22

Men: 3,666

Women: 4,115

Non-residents: 53

People listed as unknown: 105

Cases in long-term care facilities: 640

Cases in correctional facilities: 267

Deaths: 206

Hospitalizations: 661

Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,977), Leesburg (1,313), Tavares (753), Eustis (627) and Mount Dora (611). The Villages also is reporting 39 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,167 – increase of 10

Men: 4,136

Women: 6,005

Non-residents: 19

People listed as unknown: 7

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,044

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,230

Deaths: 324

Hospitalizations: 1,008

Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,824), Summerfield (409), Belleview (365), Dunnellon (348) and Citra (192). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,420 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (102) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 736,024 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 1,533 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 726,934 are residents. A total of 48,457 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,461 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 15,599 deaths and 46,015 people have been hospitalized.