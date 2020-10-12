Are masks being worn properly?

To the Editor:

There seems to be a tremendous difference in the effectiveness of virus protection with different kinds of masks.Are plastic shields effective masks? Along with the shields, the neck cloths or cowboy masks seem to be considered more of a hazard than a benefit. Neither of these methods seem to be effective protections for anyone?

How many people are diligent in changing cloth masks everyday to clean ones, or washing their used one everyday? Where do you or many people put their mask when they are not in use? A really “safe” place like your pocket or your purse or maybe your sterile automobile console? What might be a bigger hazard than touching your face; how about having your mask touch lots of other unknown things? How about lowering your mask to cough in your hand and then re-adjusting your mask with the cough catching hand? Everyone needs to use common sense about their own safety and the safety of others. It’s ludicrous to think there is a 100 percent effective way to be safe. There is no way to do so. There has never has been one! There will never be one!

If you decided to get out of bed this morning, you’ve made a choice to live your life. Live it as safely as you wish without endangering others, to the best of your ability! But please go ahead and LIVE! You’re already awake, aren’t you?

Robert Moore

Village of Rio Grande