Carrie Hinkle

Staff Report

Carrie Hinkle, age 94, of The Villages, FL died Thursday, October 8, 2020.

She was born January 18, 1926, in Chicago, IL. In 1951, she married Scott Hinkle, who preceded her in death in 2016. She was a homemaker and raised two children and later became a grandmother in Chicago. When Scott retired, they discovered The Villages and moved here in 2008. Carrie had the best laugh, loved to play cards and visit with friends, and of course enjoy her nightly martini. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Carrie is survived by loving daughters, Margaret (Bill) Rose Frueh of Golden, CO; Karen (Norman) S. Merritt of Columbia, MO; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Sigmon, Natalie Sigmon, Matthew Sigmon and Rachel Smith; and three great grandchildren, Charlotte, Olive and Ivy.

Funeral service is Thu., Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:PM with visitation two hours prior at HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL  32162.

