Free drive-up COVID-19 testing being offered in The Villages 

Villager Bart Zoellner said he was recently tested for COVID-19 for free by the Sumter County Health Department. He said the drive-up experience was so easy, he’s encouraging fellow Villagers to do the same thing.

“It really is convenient. You make an appointment and tell them what color and make car you are driving. When they see you coming, they wave you right in,” said the Village of Harmeswood at Belle Aire resident.

He noted that some private medical facilities are offering “free” testing, but those tend to have other, unadvertised fees attached.

The free COVID-19 testing is being offered at the Sumter County Annex at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466. Medical personnel are set up behind the health department.

The PCR test being used by the Sumter County Health Department is considered to be the gold standard test for the COVID-19 virus. Results should be available within 48 to 72 hours.

The health department recommends that residents call (352) 569-3102 to make an appointment for testing as this will speed up the process once the resident arrives at the test site. Walkups are also welcome during testing hours. It is also advisable to call first as the health department teams may have to respond to different locations during the week. It is anticipated the the sheriff’s annex location will be testing from 9 a.m. to noon this Wednesday through Friday.

No COVID-19 symptoms are required to be tested. This testing is performed curbside, so the individual being tested never has to leave their vehicle. Photo identification is required. No insurance is necessary as the test is free. This testing detects COVID-19 virus to diagnose active infections. COVID-19 antibody testing is not currently being offered by the health department.