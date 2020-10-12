Monday, October 12, 2020
84.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing being offered in The Villages 

David Towns

Villager Bart Zoellner said he was recently tested for COVID-19 for free by the Sumter County Health Department. He said the drive-up experience was so easy, he’s encouraging fellow Villagers to do the same thing.

“It really is convenient. You make an appointment and tell them what color and make car you are driving. When they see you coming, they wave you right in,” said the Village of Harmeswood at Belle Aire resident.

Sumter County Health Department personnel have been setting up for COVID-19 testing at the Sumter County Annex at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466.

He noted that some private medical facilities are offering “free” testing, but those tend to have other, unadvertised fees attached.

The free COVID-19 testing is being offered at the Sumter County Annex at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466. Medical personnel are set up behind the health department.

The PCR test being used by the Sumter County Health Department is considered to be the gold standard test for the COVID-19 virus. Results should be available within 48 to 72 hours.

The health department recommends that residents call (352) 569-3102 to make an appointment for testing as this will speed up the process once the resident arrives at the test site. Walkups are also welcome during testing hours. It is also advisable to call first as the health department teams may have to respond to different locations during the week. It is anticipated the the sheriff’s annex location will be testing from 9 a.m. to noon this Wednesday through Friday.

No COVID-19 symptoms are required to be tested. This testing is performed curbside, so the individual being tested never has to leave their vehicle. Photo identification is required. No insurance is necessary as the test is free. This testing detects COVID-19 virus to diagnose active infections. COVID-19 antibody testing is not currently being offered by the health department.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement said she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
News

The Villages wants younger employees living inside Leesburg portion of community

Leesburg commissioners heard the first readings of ordinances on Monday night that signal a marked change in The Villages’ housing philosophy.
Read more
News

PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood could nearly double in size

PepperTree Apartments along U.S. 301 could nearly double in size after Wildwood commissioners Monday voted to send a land-use amendment to the state for review.
Read more
Crime

Woman with weed arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman with marijuana in her purse was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family Pool will be temporarily closed for maintenance. We'll tell you when.
Read more
News

Judge hands major victory to rogue realtors in battle with Properties of The Villages

A pair of rogue realtors who dared to step outside the powerful grip of The Villages have scored a major victory in court.
Read more
Health

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across tri-county area

Nine more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported across the tri-county area.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement said she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
News

The Villages wants younger employees living inside Leesburg portion of community

Leesburg commissioners heard the first readings of ordinances on Monday night that signal a marked change in The Villages’ housing philosophy.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Egret On A Very Windy Morning At Fenney Nature Trail

This great egret caught in a very windy morning at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Emerging From Hole

This alligator was spotted emerging from the dark hole behind. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Two Tricolored Herons Fighting On Pond In Lady Lake

These two tricolored herons fighting were fighting on a pond in Lady Lake. Thanks to Sandy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Are masks being worn properly?

A Village of Rio Grande resident has something to say about masks and how they are being worn. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement said she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Rush was right

Columnist John Shewchuk makes the point that Rush Limbaugh was correct when he spoke out on "man-made climate change."
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Free drive-up COVID-19 testing being offered in The Villages 

Villager Bart Zoellner said he was recently tested for COVID-19 for free by the Sumter County Health Department. He said the drive-up experience was so easy, he’s encouraging fellow Villagers to do the same thing.
Read more
Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement said she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
News

The Villages wants younger employees living inside Leesburg portion of community

Leesburg commissioners heard the first readings of ordinances on Monday night that signal a marked change in The Villages’ housing philosophy.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Are masks being worn properly?

A Village of Rio Grande resident has something to say about masks and how they are being worn. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wise words at a time of political turmoil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident encourages us to consider wise words at a time of political turmoil.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Vietnam Veterans of America thank those who made pancake breakfast a success

The Vietnam Veterans of America are thankful for support of Saturday Pancake Breakfast fund-raiser at Bonifay Country Club.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager from N.J. jailed on DUI charge vows she’ll ‘just drive anyway’

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge told law enforcement said she’ll “just drive anyway” even if her license is suspended.
Read more
Crime

Woman with weed arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman with marijuana in her purse was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license.
Read more
Crime

38-year-old resident of The Villages finds himself behind bars again

A 38-year-old resident of The Villages with a troubled history found himself back behind bars last week.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,490FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,701FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
84.3 ° F
86 °
83 °
58 %
2.5mph
1 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment