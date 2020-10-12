Rush was right

Rush Limbaugh was correct when said this about man-made climate change, “It’s just a political movement that is disguised as science.”

No one has ever proven man has changed the climate. Yes, man has changed the environment with air pollution and trash mountains — but not the climate. Mother Nature controls the climate.

The only thing that can be proven is that increasing levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) are beneficial to the earth. Plants love CO2. See this extraordinary 2-minute video … and remember that the current CO2 concentration level is only 413 ppm (parts-per-million) …

CO2 is not a pollutant — it is the breath of life for plants. There is no climate emergency. Limbaugh knows it, Trump knows it, and so do the majority of meteorologists. And about that very misleading 97% consensus study … the author of that study (John Cook) said this about himself, “I’m not a climatologist or a scientist but a self employed cartoonist and web programmer by trade.” Dilbert does a much better job at creating climate change jokes.

By the way … we are enjoying global warming because we are experiencing one of Mother Nature’s “Interglacial Warm” periods. After that comes the next Ice Age “Glaciation Cold” period, where global temperatures dramatically drop and 2-mile thick glaciers will once again roll over New England — and many other places. The last time this happened, the severe cold helped kill off Neanderthals and many other life forms which could not adapt to the severe cold. Worse yet, the colder our air becomes, the less CO2 it can hold. If our air gets too cold, CO2 concentrations will drop so low that plants will die. So enjoy global warming while it lasts — because the alternative is not very pleasant.

Villager John Shewchuk is a Certified Consulting Meteorologist.