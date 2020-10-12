Monday, October 12, 2020
The Villages wants younger employees living inside Leesburg portion of community

Larry D. Croom

Leesburg commissioners heard the first readings of ordinances on Monday night that signal a marked change in The Villages’ housing philosophy.

Commissioners are being asked to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to allow new Community Support Districts inside the age-restricted portion of The Villages that already has gained approval in the city. A memo from Planning and Zoning Manager Dan Miller to the commission said The Villages wants to create designated areas within The Villages of West Lake – which will be located on both the north and south sides of the Florida Turnpike and County Road 470 to County Road 48 – to provide housing for those younger residents who are working in the community.

The Villages of West Lake in Leesburg.

Miller said approving The Villages’ request will reduce the number of “vehicular trips” into the community and “ensure appropriate land use compatibility with future development in the area.” Leesburg’s Planning Commission approved the request on Sept. 24.

According to a letter written to Miller from Villages representative Darrin F. Taylor of Carlton Fields in Tallahassee, the employee housing would be located “in close proximity” to the age-restricted homes in the new section of The Villages. He said the new Community Support Districts must also “include recreation and commercial uses, at a minimum, to serve its residents.”

Taylor also asked for commission to amend the Future Land Use Element Policy for the proposed development to add research and development and education to the list of permitted uses. It’s unclear from the letter exactly why that request was made, or what kind of housing will be provided. The Villages is hoping to build apartments in all three town squares and at the site of the former Hacienda Hills Country Club and that type of “multi-family” dwellings would be permitted in the Villages of West Lake.

Leesburg finalized a deal in November 2018 to sell The Villages Land Co, 1,127 acres for about $7.54 million. Since that time, the Developer has added more acreage and could build in excess of 6,100 dwelling units, 1 million square feet of commercial/retail and 100,000 square feet of government/office uses.

In March, the commission approved an ordinance designed to protect the government body from being taken over by any special interest group, such as The Villages or another large housing project. That ordinance called for a referendum question to be placed on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot that would start the process of the city switching to commissioners elected from five distinct districts instead of the current makeup of three from districts and two at-large representatives. That would require a change to the city’s charter and would prohibit any one group, neighborhood or developer from obtaining a three-person majority on the commission by getting both at-large candidates elected from their areas or communities.

News

PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood could nearly double in size

PepperTree Apartments along U.S. 301 could nearly double in size after Wildwood commissioners Monday voted to send a land-use amendment to the state for review.
Crime

Woman with weed arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman with marijuana in her purse was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license.
News

Coconut Cove Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family Pool will be temporarily closed for maintenance. We'll tell you when.
News

Judge hands major victory to rogue realtors in battle with Properties of The Villages

A pair of rogue realtors who dared to step outside the powerful grip of The Villages have scored a major victory in court.
Health

9 more local residents die of COVID-19 as new cases reported across tri-county area

Nine more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported across the tri-county area.
News

Irate dog owner tears down ‘no trespassing’ sign in The Villages

An irate dog owner tore down a “no trespassing” sign within the first day it was erected at the future site of a new recreation center in The Villages.
News

Trump-backing congressman who lost legs fighting in Afghanistan coming to The Villages

A Florida Republican congressman who lost both of his legs while serving in the Army in Afghanistan is coming back to The Villages.
